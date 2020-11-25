Raphael Lessard joins GMS Racing for 2021 season

Raphael Lessard will drive 12 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races for GMS Racing in 2021, the team announced Wednesday.

The 19-year-old competed for Kyle Busch Motorsports this past season. He won one race, taking the checkered flag at Talladega Superspeedway. Lessard had seven top-10 finishes in 23 starts in his rookie campaign. John Hunter Nemechek replaces Lessard at KBM for 2021.

“We are very excited to have Raphael join GMS Racing for part of the 2021 season,” said Mike Beam, president of GMS Racing, in a statement from the team. “I believe Raphael will be a great addition to our GMS stable and I look forward to seeing him wheel one of our Chevrolets.”

Lessard’s 12 races have not been announced. The Truck Series has 22 races scheduled for next season. Lessard seeks sponsorship to run the entire season.

He joins a team that had its drivers finish in the top three in points last season. Sheldon Creed won the championship, rookie Zane Smith was second and Brett Moffitt was third. Creed, Smith and Tyler Ankrum will be back with GMS Racing in 2021. Moffitt moves to a full-time Xfinity ride.

“Finding myself with the best team of the 2020 season is unbelievable,” Lessard said in a statement from the team. “They won the championship. I can’t wait to show what we can do aboard such great machines. The team knows how to bring potential winners at every race, a key to a great season. Our team will be great, and I can’t wait to be back on track.”