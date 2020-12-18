CREW CHIEF: Jeff Stankiewicz

TEAM: GMS Racing

POINTS: First

WINS: Five (Kentucky, Daytona – Road Course, WWT Raceway, Texas II, Phoenix)

LAPS LED: 587

TOP 5s: 9

TOP 10s: 13

POLES: Four (Texas I, Talladega, Texas II, Martinsville)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Above all else, the final laps of the season at Phoenix Raceway went exactly right for Creed. Teammate Brett Moffitt was poised to win the race and his second Truck Series championship until a late caution sent the race to overtime. Crew chief Jeff Stankiewicz brought Creed in for fresh tires, while Moffitt stayed out. On the ensuing restart, Moffitt was swallowed up on older tires, while Creed charged from ninth to the lead and then held on to take the checkered flag and the title.

After a winless rookie Truck season in 2019, Creed worked to refine his race craft with driver coach Josh Wise and was paired full-time with Stankiewicz, the crew chief from his 2018 ARCA Menards Series title run. The result was a major leap in performance, highlighted by series-best marks in wins, laps led (587) and average running position (7.7).

WHAT WENT WRONG: Creed had just one DNF all season in the second race at Kansas Speedway. In the following race at Michigan International Speedway, Creed was running third under a late caution when a dead battery forced him out of contention (another teammate, Zane Smith, went on to claim his first career win).

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2021: Creed will return to GMS Racing and aim to defend his title. His biggest challenge could come from within the shop, as Smith was just one spot short of Creed in Phoenix for the championship. Additionally, Moffitt will go from teammate to rival as he joins Niece Motorsports, part of his plan to run full-time in both the Truck and Xfinity Series.