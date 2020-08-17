Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Should Daytona road course become a fixture on NASCAR schedule?

By Dustin LongAug 17, 2020, 3:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Now that Cup, Xfinity and Truck teams have completed one race each on the Daytona road course, should that become a regular event for each series?

Cup will be back on that course next year. The Busch Clash is scheduled to be on the road course at night on Feb. 9, but no other plans have been announced for that course to host other Cup, Xfinity and Trucks races.

“I think that we certainly proved that it works and we can put on an exciting show here, and will, I’m sure, go into the talks of consideration for us coming back,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, about the prospect of running more series races on the Daytona road course.

MORE: Winners and losers after Daytona road race

MORE: Race team offers reward for recovery of stolen equipment, car

He isn’t the only one who likes the track.

“It’s one that I would like to see if we could put it on the schedule,” Denny Hamlin said after finishing second to winner Chase Elliott. “I’d love to see it. I think it’s a good racetrack for us.”

Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Martin Truex Jr., also likes the course.

“I thought the race went really well,” Truex said after his third-place finish. “The racing was good. You could make passes if you were faster than a guy, and that’s always as a competitor what you’re looking for. I think that’s what puts on a good show, so I’d be totally fine with it.”

While the weekend didn’t have the chaotic finish that the Charlotte Roval did for the inaugural Cup race there in 2018, there were a share of wild moments during the weekend. That included a late restart in the Xfinity race.

If the Daytona road course is added to the Cup schedule, what race comes off? Does that mean the second race on the Daytona oval — the regular-season finale this season — is replaced? If so, is that a move that will be good for teams? They’d only have three speedway races so those cars would be used less. One advantage is there would be one less chance to destroy a car.

For Cup, would it be good to have three races at another venue? Charlotte Motor Speedway, in a typical year, hosts two points races and the All-Star Race. Moving this year’s All-Star Race to Bristol shows that the event can change locations, as some have suggested for years. Of course, if the All-Star Race stays in Bristol, it would give that track three races.

Also worth considering is if Daytona keeps three points races with the addition of the road course event, one race would have to come off the schedule if series officials wanted to keep the schedule at 36 points races. What track, likely owned by NASCAR, would lose a date?

Those are among the many questions that NASCAR will have to address if it truly wants to add the Daytona road course to any future schedule.

 

Race team offers reward for recovery of stolen equipment, car

By Dustin LongAug 17, 2020, 2:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Mike Harmon Racing has offered a $5,000 reward for the recovery of a vehicle, trailer and race car that were stolen Sunday morning, hours after the team competed in the Xfinity Series race at the Daytona International Speedway road course.

The vehicles were stolen from a Cracker Barrel parking lot in Kingsland, Georgia, according to a Kingsland Police Department report.

The police report states that the driver and two passengers stopped in Kingsland around midnight on their way back from the race and stayed at a Super 8 hotel. They parked their 2000 silver Ford F350 pickup truck, which pulled a trailer that carried the No. 47 car driven by Kyle Weatherman in Saturday’s race to a 17th-place finish. The report states that the value of the items in the trailer, including the race car, pit box and tool box, was about $400,000.

The report states that a surveillance camera at the Cracker Barrel showed the truck and trailer leaving the parking lot at 5:55 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Next Gen car test to take place at Dover

By Dustin LongAug 17, 2020, 1:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR confirmed that it will have a Next Gen car test Aug. 24-25 after the weekend races at Dover International Speedway.

It will be the first Next Gen car test since March at Auto Club Speedway. NASCAR moved the Next Gen’s car debut back a year to 2022, citing the challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic. Cole Custer will drive the car in the  upcoming test for Stewart-Haas Racing.

This is the only test scheduled for the car at this time, NASCAR confirmed to NBC Sports.

The car was previously tested:

Oct. 8-9, 2019 at Richmond with Austin Dillon

Dec. 9-10, 2019 at Phoenix with Joey Logano

Jan. 15-16, 2020 at Miami with Erik Jones

March 2-3, 2020 at Auto Club Speedway with William Byron

Also, NASCAR confirmed that the IMSA Action Express team had built a Next Gen car and was testing it Monday on the Daytona International Speedway road course. NASCAR stated that this was not a NASCAR test. NASCAR.com reported that Felipe Nasr and Austin Cindric, who won Saturday’s Xfinity race on the road course, were testing the car.

“The Action Express test allows a sports car team to learn about the architecture of the Next Gen car and explore any opportunities to adopt new technologies,” John Probst, NASCAR senior vice president of innovation and racing development, told NASCAR.com. “The test also benefits NASCAR — it helps us check the durability of parts, helps with tire development and gives us data from a road course test.”

 

 

 

 

 

Xfinity playoff grid after Daytona road course race

By Dustin LongAug 17, 2020, 10:37 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Brandon Brown saw his lead for the final spot in the Xfinity Series playoff grid decline after he failed to finish last weekend’s race on the Daytona road course.

Brown placed 34th after a mechanical issue. His advantage on Jeremy Clements fell from 53 points to 28 points this past weekend. Clements closed the gap by finishing sixth. Austin Cindric won at Daytona.

Seven races remain until the playoffs begin Sept. 26 at Las Vegas. The Xfinity Series races twice this weekend at Dover, competing at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday and 1:30 p.m. ET Sunday. Both races are on NBCSN.

MORE: Cup playoff grid after Daytona 

Here is a look at the Xfinity playoff grid. Drivers shaded in green are locked in the playoffs. Drivers shaded in yellow are in a playoff spot based on their point total. Drivers shaded in red are outside a playoff spot.

 

Cup playoff grid after Daytona road course race

By Dustin LongAug 17, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Jimmie Johnson‘s fourth-place finish Sunday at Daytona was his best result since late May but it didn’t get him much closer to the final playoff spot held by Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron.

Johnson trails Byron by 25 points, cutting one point from the deficit at Daytona. Byron kept from losing more of his lead on Johnson by placing eighth and outscoring Johnson 11-8 in stage points.

Erik Jones entered the race 26 points behind Byron but lost nine points to Byron after finishing 11th and scoring five stage points to Byron’s 11.

With the win, Chase Elliott has 16 playoff points, trailing only Kevin Harvick (35 playoff points), Denny Hamlin (30) and Brad Keselowski (21) in that category.

Three races remain in the regular season. Cup runs twice this weekend at Dover, racing at 4 p.m. ET Saturday and 4 p.m. ET Sunday. Both races are on NBCSN. The regular season ends Aug. 29 on the Daytona oval on NBC.

Here is a look at the Cup playoff grid. Drivers shaded in green are locked in the playoffs. Drivers shaded in yellow are in a playoff spot based on their point total. Drivers shaded in red are outside a spot in the Cup playoff grid.

 

 

 