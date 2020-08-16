Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Chase Elliott masters Daytona road course

By Dustin LongAug 16, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT
Something new for NASCAR ended in a familiar sight.

The inaugural Cup race on the Daytona International Speedway road course finished with Chase Elliott taking the checkered flag — the third consecutive road course Cup race Elliott has won, dating back to last season. The victory also is Elliott’s fourth road course victory in the last six such races.

Elliott was dominant on the 3.61-mile course. With no practice and qualifying before the race, there were many questions by drivers, but Elliott showed the way, leading 34 of 65 laps. 

Elliott had to hold off the field on a restart created by Kyle Busch’s incident with five laps to go. Elliott kept the lead on the restart with three laps to go and held off Denny Hamlin to score his second win of the year.

Hamlin finished second and was followed by Martin Truex Jr., Jimmie Johnson and Chris Buescher.

Elliott won last year’s Roval race at Charlotte and last year’s race at Watkins Glen.

Despite finishing fourth, Johnson gained only one point on William Byron in the race for the final playoff spot. Johnson trails Byron by 25 points with three races left in the regular season. Byron finished eighth and outscored Johnson 11-8 in stage points.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Chase Elliott

STAGE 2 WINNER: Denny Hamlin

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Jimmie Johnson’s fourth-place finish was his first top 10 in his last 11 starts. … Chris Buescher’s fifth-place finish was his best result since placing third in the Daytona 500. … Kaz Grala finished seventh in his first Cup start. Grala filled in for Austin Dillon, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week. … Michael McDowell finished 10th for his first career top-10 road course finish in Cup.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Kyle Busch remains winless this year in Cup after a 37th-place finish that saw many problems throughout the day from flat-spotting tires early, spinning and a mechanical issue before his race ended.

NOTABLE: Chase Elliott is the first Cup driver to win three consecutive road course races since Tony Stewart did so in 2004-05.

NEXT: Saturday, Aug. 22 at Dover (4 p.m. ET on NBCSN) in the first of two races there on the weekend.

Kyle Busch wrecks out with five laps left at Daytona

Kyle Busch Daytona
By Daniel McFadinAug 16, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT
Kyle Busch wrecked out of Sunday’s Cup race with five laps left in the event on the Daytona road course, resulting in a 37th-place finish and leaving Busch winless through 23 races this season.

Busch spun and hit the outside wall on the backstretch of the oval portion of the track after a rear tire was cut down.

It was the culmination of a miserable day for the No. 18 team, which began quickly after the historic race started.

After starting fourth, Busch had to pit on Lap 4 for a flat spotted tire, a result of trying to outbrake Denny Hamlin into the backstretch chicane while battling for the lead.

Busch was able to make it up to 12th by the end of the stage. Misfortune struck again on Lap 25. While running in seventh, he spun as he approached Turn 6. He fell to 13th but was able to continue.

The next blow to Busch’s day occurred with 17 laps to go and Busch running in second to eventual race winner Chase Elliott.

Busch missed the frontstretch chicane and then drove straight to the pits. In his pit box, the No. 18 team diagnosed a brake rotor problem. Busch drove to the garage for repairs. He returned to the track with 11 laps to go.

Busch’s last four finishes are 38th (crash, New Hampshire), fifth (Michigan 1), fourth (Michigan 2) and 37th today.

 

Cup race on Daytona road course resumes after lightning delay

By Daniel McFadinAug 16, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT
Sunday’s Cup Series race on the Daytona road course has resumed after a lightning delay.

The caution was displayed for lightning within eight miles of the track on Lap 36 of 65.

The caution came out at roughly 4:44 p.m. ET. Engines were re-fired at 5:21 p.m. ET.

Chase Elliott is scored at the leader on Lap 38 over Kurt Busch, Michael McDowell, Jimmie Johnson and Brad Keselowski.

The race is airing on NBC.

Race results, Truck Series point standings after Daytona road course

Daytona road course
By Daniel McFadinAug 16, 2020, 2:47 PM EDT
Sheldon Creed beat Brett Moffitt to win Sunday’s Truck Series race on the Daytona road course.

It is Creed’s second win of the year and Moffitt’s second runner-up finish of the season.

The top five was completed by Raphael Lessard, Matt Crafton and Austin Hill.

Click here for the race results.

Point Standings

Exiting Daytona, the final two drivers in the top 10 on the playoff grid are Tyler Ankrum (+5 points above cutline) and Todd Gilliland (+2).

Derek Kraus the first driver outside the top 10. He’s two points back.

Click here for the point standings.

Sheldon Creed wins Truck race on Daytona road course in overtime

Sheldon Creed Daytona
By Daniel McFadinAug 16, 2020, 2:16 PM EDT
Sheldon Creed held off Brett Moffitt in an overtime finish to win Sunday’s inaugural Truck Series race on the Daytona road course.

The GMS Racing driver led 19 of 46 laps and scored his second win of the year.

“Going against Brett like that is really hard, he’s really good and has a lot of experience,” Creed said of his teammate. “I owe a lot to him. He’s helped me a lot in the last year-and-a-half and to be him straight up like that is really rewarding.”

The top five was completed by Raphael Lessard, Matt Crafton and Austin Hill.

The overtime finish was setup by a caution with two laps left in the scheduled distance for Carson Hocevar‘s truck stalling on the track after an incident.

With his victory, Creed also won the first $50,000 bonus of the Triple Truck Challenge.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Brett Moffitt won the stage under caution.

STAGE 2 WINNER: Sheldon Creed

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Raphael Lessard scored his best-career finish and his first career top-five finish … Matt Crafton earned his fifth top-five finish in the last six races … Parker Kligerman placed eighth for his second consecutive top-10 finish.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Zane Smith, who won at Michigan, started from the pole but overdrove the first turn on Lap 1 and fell back to 19th. He finished 13th … In her 200th Truck Series start, Jennifer Jo Cobb finished 31st after suffering brake problems on Lap 6 … Niece Motorsports driver Mark Smith brought out the caution at the end of the first stage when he spun off course and stalled. He finished 36th … Christian Eckes finished 12th after he wrecked from contact with Stewart Friesen coming to the checkered flag .. Alex Tagliani finished 22nd in his only start of the year after he was part of a wreck with Ben Rhodes and Parker Kligerman during the overtime finish.

NOTABLE: Ty Majeski was transported to a local hospital after the race for further evaluation.

WHAT’S NEXT: Truck Series race at Dover International Speedway at 5 p.m. ET Aug. 21 on FS1.