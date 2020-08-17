Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mike Harmon Racing has offered a $5,000 reward for the recovery of a vehicle, trailer and race car that were stolen Sunday morning, hours after the team competed in the Xfinity Series race at the Daytona International Speedway road course.

The vehicles were stolen from a Cracker Barrel parking lot in Kingsland, Georgia, according to a Kingsland Police Department report.

The police report states that the driver and two passengers stopped in Kingsland around midnight on their way back from the race and stayed at a Super 8 hotel. They parked their 2000 silver Ford F350 pickup truck, which pulled a trailer that carried the No. 47 car driven by Kyle Weatherman in Saturday’s race to a 17th-place finish. The report states that the value of the items in the trailer, including the race car, pit box and tool box, was about $400,000.

The report states that a surveillance camera at the Cracker Barrel showed the truck and trailer leaving the parking lot at 5:55 a.m. ET on Sunday.