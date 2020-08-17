Mike Harmon Racing has offered a $5,000 reward for the recovery of a vehicle, trailer and race car that were stolen Sunday morning, hours after the team competed in the Xfinity Series race at the Daytona International Speedway road course.
The vehicles were stolen from a Cracker Barrel parking lot in Kingsland, Georgia, according to a Kingsland Police Department report.
The police report states that the driver and two passengers stopped in Kingsland around midnight on their way back from the race and stayed at a Super 8 hotel. They parked their 2000 silver Ford F350 pickup truck, which pulled a trailer that carried the No. 47 car driven by Kyle Weatherman in Saturday’s race to a 17th-place finish. The report states that the value of the items in the trailer, including the race car, pit box and tool box, was about $400,000.
The report states that a surveillance camera at the Cracker Barrel showed the truck and trailer leaving the parking lot at 5:55 a.m. ET on Sunday.
NASCAR confirmed that it will have a Next Gen car test Aug. 24-25 after the weekend races at Dover International Speedway.
It will be the first Next Gen car test since March at Auto Club Speedway. NASCAR moved the Next Gen’s car debut back a year to 2022, citing the challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic. Cole Custer will drive the car in the upcoming test for Stewart-Haas Racing.
This is the only test scheduled for the car at this time, NASCAR confirmed to NBC Sports.
The car was previously tested:
Oct. 8-9, 2019 at Richmond with Austin Dillon
Dec. 9-10, 2019 at Phoenix with Joey Logano
Jan. 15-16, 2020 at Miami with Erik Jones
March 2-3, 2020 at Auto Club Speedway with William Byron
Also, NASCAR confirmed that the IMSA Action Express team had built a Next Gen car and was testing it Monday on the Daytona International Speedway road course. NASCAR stated that this was not a NASCAR test. NASCAR.com reported that Felipe Nasr and Austin Cindric, who won Saturday’s Xfinity race on the road course, were testing the car.
“The Action Express test allows a sports car team to learn about the architecture of the Next Gen car and explore any opportunities to adopt new technologies,” John Probst, NASCAR senior vice president of innovation and racing development, told NASCAR.com. “The test also benefits NASCAR — it helps us check the durability of parts, helps with tire development and gives us data from a road course test.”
Brandon Brown saw his lead for the final spot in the Xfinity Series playoff grid decline after he failed to finish last weekend’s race on the Daytona road course.
Brown placed 34th after a mechanical issue. His advantage on Jeremy Clements fell from 53 points to 28 points this past weekend. Clements closed the gap by finishing sixth. Austin Cindric won at Daytona.
Seven races remain until the playoffs begin Sept. 26 at Las Vegas. The Xfinity Series races twice this weekend at Dover, competing at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday and 1:30 p.m. ET Sunday. Both races are on NBCSN.
MORE: Cup playoff grid after Daytona
Here is a look at the Xfinity playoff grid. Drivers shaded in green are locked in the playoffs. Drivers shaded in yellow are in a playoff spot based on their point total. Drivers shaded in red are outside a playoff spot.
Jimmie Johnson‘s fourth-place finish Sunday at Daytona was his best result since late May but it didn’t get him much closer to the final playoff spot held by Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron.
Johnson trails Byron by 25 points, cutting one point from the deficit at Daytona. Byron kept from losing more of his lead on Johnson by placing eighth and outscoring Johnson 11-8 in stage points.
Erik Jones entered the race 26 points behind Byron but lost nine points to Byron after finishing 11th and scoring five stage points to Byron’s 11.
With the win, Chase Elliott has 16 playoff points, trailing only Kevin Harvick (35 playoff points), Denny Hamlin (30) and Brad Keselowski (21) in that category.
Three races remain in the regular season. Cup runs twice this weekend at Dover, racing at 4 p.m. ET Saturday and 4 p.m. ET Sunday. Both races are on NBCSN. The regular season ends Aug. 29 on the Daytona oval on NBC.
Here is a look at the Cup playoff grid. Drivers shaded in green are locked in the playoffs. Drivers shaded in yellow are in a playoff spot based on their point total. Drivers shaded in red are outside a spot in the Cup playoff grid.
WINNERS
Chase Elliott — Unstoppable on the road courses. He scored his third consecutive road course victory with Sunday’s triumph at Daytona. “Any win at Daytona is special,” he said.
Denny Hamlin — With his runner-up finish Sunday, he has placed first or second in 10 of 23 races this season. That’s 43.5% of the time.
Martin Truex Jr. — Just as amazing as Hamlin’s top-two stat is that Sunday marked the fifth consecutive race Truex has placed third. What are the odds? “I’m pleased with how we’re running,” he said. “I think that’s the most important part. There’s a little bit here and there that we obviously could do better.”
Jimmie Johnson — His fourth-place finish was his first top-five result since placing fifth at Bristol in late May. It’s also his third top-five finish this season.
Chris Buescher — He had never finished in the top 10 in 11 previous Cup road course races. He placed fifth Sunday.
Kaz Grala — Fill-in for Austin Dillon, who was out after testing positive for COVID-19. Making his Cup debut, Grala finished seventh. How did Sunday’s finish compare to his Truck win at Daytona in 2017? I gotta say from an actual career perspective, I think this was a bigger day for me,” he said.
Austin Cindric — Won Saturday’s Xfinity race for his fifth victory in the last six races.
LOSERS
Jimmie Johnson — Despite his best finish since late May, he gained only one point on teammate William Byron for the final playoff spot and is 25 points back.
Ryan Blaney — He finished 31st for back-to-back finishes of 30th or worse.
Kyle Busch — He is becoming more than an occasional visitor to this spot as his winless Cup season continues. His 37th-place finish marked the sixth time he’s placed 29th or worse this season. That’s 26.1% of the season.