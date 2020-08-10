William Byron extended his lead for the final playoff spot after a pair of Cup races this past weekend at Michigan International Speedway.
Byron entered the Michigan weekend 15 points ahead of Tyler Reddick for the final playoff spot. Byron left Michigan with a 26-point lead on Erik Jones and Jimmie Johnson for that final playoff spot. Reddick fell to 36 points behind Byron.
For the weekend, Byron gained one point on Johnson, lost five points to Jones and gained 21 points on Reddick.
Four Cup races remain in the regular season: Sunday’s race at the Daytona International Speedway road course (3 p.m. ET on NBC), the Dover Cup races Aug. 22-23 and the regular-season finale on the oval at Daytona on Aug. 29. The Cup playoffs begin with the Sept. 6 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
Here is a look at the Cup playoff grid. Drivers shaded in green are locked in the playoffs. Drivers shaded in yellow are in a playoff spot based on their point total. Drivers shaded in red are outside a spot in the Cup playoff grid.