NASCAR announces remaining 2020 schedule

NASCAR announced Thursday the remaining schedule this season for all three national series and for ARCA.
The announced races include the Cup postseason, the end of the Xfinity and Truck Series regular seasons and their respective playoff schedules.
The Cup postseason begins as scheduled on Sept. 6 at Darlington Raceway.
The start of Xfinity playoffs has been moved back to Sept. 26 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, while the regular season now ends at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Truck Series playoffs start Sept. 17 at Bristol.
The Sept. 27 Cup race at Las Vegas is a 7 p.m. ET Sunday night race on NBCSN.
Cup playoff races that will air on NBC: Talladega (Oct. 4), Charlotte Roval (Oct. 11), Kansas (Oct. 18), Martinsville (Nov. 1) and the championship race at Phoenix (Nov. 8).
The Xfinity Series will hold a doubleheader at Richmond. The Truck Series race at Darlington on Sept. 6 will be the series’ first at the track since 2011.
Below is the full schedule slate announced by NASCAR.
(ALL TIMES ARE EASTERN)
Sept. 5 at Darlington: Xfinity race (12:30 p.m. on NBCSN)
Sept. 6 at Darlington: Truck race (2 p.m. ET on FS1)
Sept. 6 at Darlington: Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN)
Sept. 10 at Richmond: Truck race (8 p.m. ET on FS1)
Sept. 11 at Richmond: Xfinity race (7 p.m. ET on NBCSN)
Sept. 12 at Richmond: Xfinity race (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)
Sept. 12 at Richmond: Cup race (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)
Sept. 17 at Bristol: Truck race (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1)
Sept. 17 at Bristol: ARCA race (9:30 p.m. ET on FS1)
Sept. 18 at Bristol: Xfinity race (7 p.m. ET on NBCSN)
Sept. 19 at Bristol: Cup race (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)
Sept. 25 at Las Vegas: Truck race (9 p.m. ET on FS1)
Sept. 26 at Las Vegas: Xfinity race (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)
Sept. 27 at Las Vegas: Cup race (7 p.m. ET on NBCSN)
Oct. 3 at Talladega: Truck race (1 p.m. ET on FS1)
Oct. 3 at Talladega: Xfinity race (4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)
Oct. 4 at Talladega: Cup race (2 p.m. ET on NBC)
Oct. 10 at Charlotte Roval: Xfinity race (3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)
Oct. 11 at Charlotte Roval: Cup race (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC)
Oct. 16 at Kansas: Truck race (7 p.m. ET on FS1)
Oct. 16 at Kansas: ARCA race (10 p.m. ET on FS2)
Oct. 17 at Kansas: Xfinity race (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN)
Oct. 18 at Kansas: Cup race (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)
Oct. 24 at Texas: Xfinity race (4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)
Oct. 25 at Texas: Truck race (Noon ET on FS1)
Oct. 25 at Texas: Cup race (3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)
Oct. 30 at Martinsville: Truck race (8 p.m. ET on FS1)
Oct. 31 at Martinsville: Xfinity race (4:30 p.m. ET on NBC)
Nov. 1 at Martinsville: Cup race (2 p.m. ET on NBC)
Nov. 6 at Phoenix: Truck race (8 p.m. ET on FS1)
Nov. 7 at Phoenix: ARCA Menards West (2 p.m. ET on Trackpass)
Nov. 7 at Phoenix: Xfinity race (5 p.m. ET on NBCSN)
Nov. 8 at Phoenix: Cup race (3 p.m. ET on NBC)