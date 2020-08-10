Winners and losers after Sunday Michigan Cup race

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Winners and losers from the Sunday Michigan Cup race:

WINNERS

Kevin Harvick — Sweeps the weekend and scores his ninth consecutive top-five finish. He fell one stage victory short of a perfect weekend. His team is so good that he talks of having an undefeated car and possibly not running it again this year.

Denny Hamlin — Scores his fourth runner-up finish of the year. It is the second time he’s finished second to Kevin Harvick this season. Said Hamlin: “I definitely don’t like not winning. But we’re competitive. We’ve given ourselves a shot here these last few weeks.”

Short races — Sunday’s race was 2 hours, 9 minutes, 35 seconds. It is the shortest Cup points race to run the full distance since 2017. Still, there was much packed into that race with Kevin Harvick coming through the field and holding off Denny Hamlin in the final laps to win. Short races force the action.

Joey Logano — His fifth-place finish is his third consecutive top 10. This is the first time this season he’s scored three top 10s in a row.

Martin Truex Jr. — Finishes third in back-to-back races at Michigan. Has finished third or better in five of the last six races.

LOSERS

Alex Bowman — Failed to score a top-20 finish in either race at Michigan and placed 36th Sunday.

Brad Keselowski — A day after finishing second at his home track, he crashed and took out teammate Ryan Blaney as they raced for the lead Sunday. “I just lost it,” Keselowski said. “It’s my fault. I feel really bad for my teammate, Ryan Blaney. He didn’t deserve that.”