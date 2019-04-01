Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Texas winners & losers

By Dustin LongApr 1, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

WINNERS

Fans: The rules package, along with the traction compound applied in the corners, and cool weather helped keep the field closer together and created numerous opportunities for side-by-side racing. Fans got to see one of the better races at Texas in recent years. This was the best performance of the rules package in its first six races of use.

Denny Hamlin: Of course, he won. But he came back from two pit road penalties, missing pit road and running out of fuel briefly. The last time a Cup driver overcame two penalties on pit road and won was Brad Keselowski at Talladega in October 2014. That’s one thing in a restrictor-plate race but this was harder. Cautions played perfectly for Hamlin and crew chief Chris Gabehart made the right calls. Still work to do to clean things up, but it’s easier to do so after a victory.

William Byron and Jimmie Johnson: Byron’s sixth-place finish was one spot shy of his career best. Byron also scored only his second top 10 in the last 20 races. Johnson’s fifth-place finish was his first top five in the last 29 races. Encouraging signs for Hendrick Motorsports but work remains for the organization.

Jeb Burton: In his first start of the season in the Xfinity Series, he drove his JR Motorsports car to a fifth-place finish. It was one spot off his career-best finish in 26 series starts.

LOSERS

Kyle Busch: Yes, he remains the only Cup driver to finish in the top 10 in every race this year and was coming off wins in the Truck and Xfinity race at Texas, but he earns this spot for being “impatient” as he said and slamming the wall while running fourth, ending his hopes of sweeping the weekend. He had been leading when his car got loose and he fell to fourth. A few laps later, he hit the wall. He finished 10th but could have been celebrating in Victory Lane on Sunday.

Kevin Harvick: His eighth-place finish is his sixth consecutive top-10 finish but that didn’t appease him after the race. “Our day was a disaster,” he said after the race. Our car drove terrible and that pretty much sums it up. We’re further off than we were last week. We haven’t been close to a race-winning car in a race yet.”

Cup qualifying: Confusion and chaos were still themes of the group qualifying format that led Clint Bowyer to say: “We already had this failure and here we are doing it again. Come on.” Jay Fabian, Cup series director, said that NASCAR would do “whatever steps we have to to clean it up so we don’t have this problem again.”

Team Penske: After the great start to the season (three wins in the first six races), it all came crashing down on this team. Mechanical issues caused Ryan Blaney to finish 37th. Brad Keselowski lost about 50 laps because of mechanical woes and finished 36th. Joey Logano had issues with his hood that needed to be repaired and placed 17th. A forgettable day for this organization.

Aric Almirola fights through stomach bug for sixth straight top 10

By Daniel McFadinMar 31, 2019, 9:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

While it wasn’t a race-winning effort like Brad Keselowski at Atlanta last month, Aric Almirola fought through a stomach illness to manage an impressive showing in Sunday’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Without a relief driver on standby, the Stewart-Haas Racing piloted his No. 10 Ford to a seventh-place finish.

Almirola felt “tired” and “really, really depleted” after his sixth consecutive top 10, a career-best streak.

“It was a long night last night. I didn’t sleep at all, throwing up with a stomach bug,” Almirola said. “I haven’t been able to keep anything down, so I’m just really hungry, and I’m really tired.”

Almirola joins Keselowski at Atlanta and Austin Dillon at Auto Club Speedway in notable driver performances this year despite illnesses. Dillon finished 10th for his first top 10 of the year.

While Keselowski and Dillon had relief drivers on standby, missing Sunday’s race wasn’t an option as far as Almirola was concerned.

“We don’t get to call in sick,” Almirola said. “That’s the challenging part of our job occasionally. The flu or a cold or a stomach bug pops up and you’ve got to fight through it.

“I’m really proud of everybody on our Smithfield Prime Fresh Ford Mustang.  We had a good car and track position there and strategy and pit stops and stuff, and we still got out of here with a top 10, so that’s six in a row. I’m proud of that.”

Hendrick Motorsports places two cars in top 10 but ‘still a lot of work to do’

By Dustin LongMar 31, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

FORT WORTH, Texas — Three of its cars led, two finished in the top 10 and one placed fifth Sunday for Hendrick Motorsports, but Jeff Andrews, the team’s general manager, noted that there is “still a lot of work to do.”

Jimmie Johnson led the organization with his season-high fifth-place finish. It marked his first top five since last year’s Coca-Cola 600, which was 10 months ago.

William Byron matched his career best with a sixth-place finish. Chase Elliott was 13th, while Alex Bowman placed 18th in a backup car. Johnson (60 laps), Elliott (35) and Byron (15) combined to lead nearly a third of the 334-lap race.

“Our goal was to go out today and execute a clean race and take the cars we had starting up front there and keep them there all day,” Andrews told NBC Sports. “Certainly the way … the midway part of the race played out was strategy … and shuffled that up. The encouraging thing was that we were able to claw our way back up through there.”

Sunday marked the first time this season that Hendrick Motorsports placed two cars in the top 10. With Elliott’s runner-up finish last weekend at Martinsville and Johnson’s fifth on Sunday, it was the first time this year Hendrick cars have finished in the top five in consecutive weekends.

Andrews said the organization has worked in all areas from engine to aero to improve its cars this season.

“Certainly a good step for us, not all the way there by any means,” he said. “I think for everybody to feel a little bit better, we need to go to Kansas and some other intermediate tracks and have similar days.”

Johnson said the big difference was having a faster car. His No. 48 Chevrolet was quick in qualifying and practice and carried that through the race, leading the opening 59 laps from the pole. But when he got back in traffic, he struggled. It wasn’t as much as he did at Las Vegas, but there’s still work to do there.

“Driving way better in traffic,” Johnson said. “I think we found a really good direction. This was a great learning point for us. Vegas went so badly we kind of scrapped it all and started all over. Atlanta, scrapped it all and started over. Fontana was OK, still not what we needed. Now that we have not only the 48 running well, but all the cars had speed, we have a great foundation to build from.”

Byron said the speed difference was noticeable Sunday.

“Just faster cars,” he said. “We were faster down the straightaways and faster in the corners a little bit. It just felt like our cars were faster. It didn’t really handle that different, but we were quicker and able to make passes and drive away and that felt good.”

NASCAR taking six cars to wind tunnel for evaluation

By Dustin LongMar 31, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

FORT WORTH, Texas – NASCAR announced after Sunday’s race that it will take six cars to the wind tunnel.

Two cars were taken from each manufacturer for evaluation.

From Toyota, NASCAR took Martin Truex Jr.‘s No. 19 of Joe Gibbs Racing (finished 12th) and Erik Jones‘ No. 20 of JGR (fourth).

From Chevrolet, NASCAR took William Byron‘s No. 24 of Hendrick Motorsports (sixth) and Kurt Busch‘s No. 1 of Chip Ganassi Racing (ninth).

From Ford, NASCAR took Kevin Harvick‘s No. 4 of Stewart-Haas Racing (eighth) and Paul Menard‘s No. 21 of the Wood Brothers (19th).

NASCAR did not take Denny Hamlin‘s winning JGR Toyota, which was torn down as part of the postrace inspection. A key factor for NASCAR was picking cars with limited damage to provide more accurate readings in the wind tunnel.

NASCAR did the same thing after this race last year, taking six cars (two from each manufacturer).

The cars taken last year were the No. 1 of Chip Ganassi Racing (finished third), the No. 9 of Hendrick Motorsports (11th), the No. 4 of Stewart-Haas Racing (second), the No. 22 of Team Penske (sixth), the No. 18 of Joe Gibbs Racing (first) and the No. 20 of Joe Gibbs Racing (fourth).

Kyle Busch loses bid to sweep Texas weekend after getting ‘impatient’

By Dustin LongMar 31, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT
2 Comments

FORT WORTH, Texas – Kyle Busch admits he got “impatient” Sunday, and that cost him a chance to sweep the weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

After winning Friday night’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race and Saturday’s Xfinity race, Busch was poised to win the Cup race until he smacked the wall 54 laps from the finish.

Problems started five laps earlier when his car got loose in Turn 2 while leading, and he shot up the track. He fell to fourth and was trying to make his way back when he bounced off the wall in Turn 2.

“We made an adjustment on the second-to-last pit stop to tighten it up, and it got loose,” said Busch, who led a race-high 66 laps. “I was just trying to keep the lap time going and keep the speed in it, and it busted loose on me, and I had to catch it. Once I did that and got back in dirty air, (I) was just trying to race back up to the front with those guys.

“Should have just been more patient and just waited for the pit cycles to come up and try to pass them on pit road but got impatient and smacked the fence.”

The contact forced him to pit under green and put him a lap down at the time. He was never a factor after that. With the race not having a caution from that point on and the field needing to pit, Busch cycled back to the lead lap and finished 10th.

Busch is the only driver to win three national series races in the same weekend at the same track. He did so at Bristol in 2010 and ’17.

This was his third attempt to sweep the weekend at Texas. His previous attempts at Texas came in 2009 and ’14. Both times he won the Truck and Xfinity races but fell short in the Cup race, placing 11th in 2009 and fourth in 2014.