NASCAR vows to do ‘whatever steps we have to’ to address qualifying

By Dustin LongMar 29, 2019, 10:41 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas — After more complaints from drivers about group qualifying Friday, a NASCAR official said the sanctioning body would do “whatever steps we have to to clean it up so we don’t have this problem again.”

Confusion, chaos and consternation were the themes of a Cup qualifying session at Texas Motor Speedway that ended with Jimmie Johnson on the pole, Clint Bowyer upset and others raising questions about NASCAR’s officiating.

Jay Fabian, Cup managing series director, said series officials would look at all options after making some tweaks earlier this week to the format.

“We’re obviously disappointed with what happened,” Fabian said. “We’re disappointed with what we saw. Nobody deserves to see that. Our fans don’t deserve it. We’re going to take whatever steps we have to to clean it up so we don’t have this problem again. Pretty much everything is on the table as far as what we’ll do moving forward.”

Fabian explained what he was disappointed with.

“It’s disappointed that they sit out there (on pit road) as long as they do,” he said. “It’s disappointing that they give reasons why they don’t go and then someone goes and they choose to not follow them. A lot of what they say doesn’t add up with their actions on pit road. That’s the disappointing part. When you see someone roll, you would assume that somebody would follow them and they chose not to.”

With the series headed to Bristol and Richmond the next two weeks and then a weekend off for Easter, NASCAR has time to decide what to do. At short tracks, drivers are not waiting to go out in groups because drafting is not as important as it is on bigger tracks. Earlier Friday, Landon Cassill said he went more than three tenths of a second quicker in practice when he was in a draft as opposed to running on the track alone.

Bowyer was furious after he failed to advance from the first round and will start 25th.

“I guess this is a make-up-the-rules-as-we-go event in qualifying,” Bowyer said. “It’s sad. Those people up (in the stands) there paid a lot of money to bring their families here and watch a qualifying sessions and people try to go out and do their best. You’re just sitting around (on pit road) and waiting because you only know your best is good enough if the guy in front of you does a good job. That’s not qualifying.”

What can be done?

“Learn from your mistakes,” Bowyer said. “That’s how you get better. Learn from your mistakes. We already had this failure and here we are doing it again. Come on.”

Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Aric Almirola were among those who said they were confused by how NASCAR officiated the cars on pit road. NASCAR stated earlier this week that cars stopped on pit road had to leave a middle lane for others to pass by. But some drivers complained the middle got clogged when many tried to go at once and questioned NASCAR not penalizing anyone.

“I learned some things today,” Almirola said. “I learned that we can clog the middle and that’s OK, and they’re not going to enforce that and they won’t penalize anybody for that, which I thought was going to be pretty strictly enforced, especially this weekend with the new rules rolled out. I’m confused.”

Said Harvick: “You just can’t qualify these cars this way. I love group qualifying, but I just laughed all the way out to the race track.”

Reigning series champion Joey Logano said he’s fine with the format.

“Who said there’s a problem? That’s my opinion,” Logano said. “I think it’s entertaining. There’s a lot to talk about for you guys.  You guys all have microphones out and there’s a lot to talk about, so I think it’s OK. There’s a lot of action and it all happens very, very quick. Maybe the biggest problem is how you show it on TV. That might be really hard to do because there is so much action happening at one time. I don’t see how a camera can get it all, but outside of that I think there’s a lot going on.”

Daniel Suarez will start fourth. He advanced from the second round by running by himself. While the rest of the cars were stopped in two lanes on pit road, Suarez drove between them to cheers of the crowd and advanced without the help of a draft.

“I knew my car was fast enough to make it to the last round,” Suarez said. “I was not surprised (anyone followed him on to the track). They were shutting (their engines off) when I was going. That was the plan.”

Chase Elliot said “there were just more rules to think about. As we create rules, we tend to create complication. I get the end goal of making everybody go, which it did, everybody made a lap. So I guess making the rules was good. Hopefully it was entertaining.”

By Daniel McFadinMar 29, 2019, 11:38 PM EDT
Kyle Busch won Friday night’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, giving him wins in the last four Truck Series races.

Busch held off Stewart Friesen over the last 20 laps to score the win as Friesen settled for his fifth runner-up finish in 53 starts.

Busch has now won four of the season’s first five races. He has won his last five Truck Series starts and six of his last eight starts. He finished second in the other two.

The top five was completed by Johnny Sauter, Grant Enfinger and Matt Crafton.

Busch led 97 of the race’s 147 laps.

Defending series champion Brett Moffitt led 33 laps but finished 19th. He suffered damaged late after contact with Ben Rhodes while racing among the leaders.

“The 24 (Moffitt) was who I was really worried about,” Busch told Fox Sports 1. “(Friesen) put up a good fight. About got to me there a couple of times. Fortunately, I was able to hold out.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Grant Enfinger

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Busch

WHAT’S NEXT: The Truck Series is off until May 3 at Dover International Speedway

By Daniel McFadinMar 29, 2019, 9:48 PM EDT
Jimmie Johnson will lead a Cup field to the green flag for the first time in 96 races after winning the pole for Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.

It’s his first pole since July 2016.

Johnson led a Hendrick Motorsports sweep of the first three positions as William Byron qualified second and Chase Elliott qualified third.

The top five is completed by Daniel Suarez and Austin Dillon.

By Daniel McFadinMar 29, 2019, 8:39 PM EDT
Jimmie Johnson won the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway, posting a top speed of 188.890 mph in the final round of qualifying Friday night.

It is his 36th career pole and his first since the July 2016 race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (95 starts between poles).

Johnson will be joined on the front row by fellow Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron (188.416 mph).

Johnson swept all three rounds of qualifying. It’s the 12th time a driver has swept all three rounds and the second time in 2019.

“It’s been a long couple of years and we still have a long ways to go,” Johnson told Fox Sports 1. “Certainly race day is much more important than Friday. But we’re working so hard. I think we’re a bit guilty of trying too hard and maybe stepping outside of our comfort zone at times and putting setups in the car that just aren’t quite proven yet.”

The top five is completed by Chase Elliott, Daniel Suarez and Austin Dillon.

Suarez qualified fourth despite electing to make a lap by himself early in the final round, avoiding the draft of multiple cars.

Ty Dillon qualified a career-best ninth. Bubba Wallace qualified 10th for his first top 10 start on a non-restrictor plate track.

Ryan Blaney, Paul Menard, Michael McDowell, Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were the first five drivers to not advance to the final round.

Clint Bowyer qualified 25th, failing to advance to the second round. He was the lead car in a group that went out for a late second run. Afterward Bowyer expressed frustration over being impeded on pit road by Ryan Newman.

Earlier this week NASCAR announced new procedures for qualifying, including that a competitor will have their posted qualifying times disallowed from earlier sessions and start at the rear if they block or impede another vehicle from taking off properly.

“Learn from your mistakes,” Bowyer said when asked how qualifying can be improved. “That’s how you get better. Learn from your mistakes. We already had this failure and here we are doing it again. Come on.”

In Round 1, Alex Bowman got loose and smacked the outside wall in Turn 2. He will go to a backup car.

Erik Jones‘ car failed pre-qualifying inspection twice. His car chief, Blake Harris, was ejected for the rest of the weekend. Jones will be docked 15 minutes Saturday in the final practice session.

Kevin Harvick says he’s not planning to retire any time soon

By Dustin LongMar 29, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas — Kevin Harvick says he has contracts through the 2021 season and does not plan to quit racing before then.

There had been some questions about Harvick’s future with a report from the Sports Business Journal that Fox Sports analyst Darrell Waltrip may decide to retire after this season. Harvick has been used on numerous Fox Xfinity Series race broadcasts as an analyst.

Harvick, who is 43 years, old, was adamant he will keep racing.

“I’m not getting out of the race car,” he said Friday at Texas Motor Speedway. “I feel really comfortable with where I’m at … in the race car, where my home life is. I feel fairly confident that being a part of TV side of things is something I want to do in the future but it’s not going to happen in the next couple of years, I can tell you that.”

“We have a lot of things that are going really well, the race car is one of them. There’s no way that happens. I have contacts and things that are already in place that are through 2021.”

Harvick also said there’s no reason for him to exit the car. He’s coming off a season where he won a career-high eight Cup races. He’s finished in the top three in points in five of the past six years, including his championship season of 2014. Harvick, a future Hall of Famer, has 45 career Cup wins, which ranks 17th on the all-time victory list.

“The more you talk to people who retired and did things it’s always like, ‘Man, I wish I would have just stayed in the competitive situation I was in and not tried to do something different or quit too soon,’ “ Harvick said.

Harvick also hinted he could be racing for a while

“You hear a lot of talk about the schedule getting shorter,” Harvick said of future Cup schedules possibly being cut from the 36-race lineup now. “As you look at things, that makes life easier to manipulate. If things get shorter, I feel good in a race car and I just don’t understand why a lot of people think you should get out.

“There’s so much to do with being competitive in this sport, there’s so much to do with experience. If it’s going good, why wouldn’t you want to keep going? There’s too many things that I still enjoy about it.”