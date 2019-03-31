Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Hendrick Motorsports places two cars in top 10 but ‘still a lot of work to do’

By Dustin LongMar 31, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas — Three of its cars led, two finished in the top 10 and one placed fifth for Hendrick Motorsports Sunday, but Jeff Andrews, the team’s general manager, noted that there is “still a lot of work to do.”

Jimmie Johnson led the organization with a season-high fifth-place finish. It marked his first top-five finish since last year’s Coca-Cola 600, which was 10 months ago.

William Byron matched his career-best with a sixth-place finish. Chase Elliott was 13th, while Alex Bowman placed 18th in a backup car. Johnson (60 laps), Elliott (35) and Byron (15) combined to lead nearly one-third of the 334-lap race.

“Our goal was to go out today and execute a clean race and take the cars we had starting up front there and keep them there all day,” Andrews told NBC Sports. “Certainly the way … the midway part of the race played out was strategy … and shuffled that up. The encouraging thing was that we were able to claw our way back up through there.”

Sunday marked the first time this season that Hendrick Motorsports placed two cars in the top 10. With Elliott’s runner-up finish last weekend at Martinsville and Johnson’s fifth on Sunday, it was the first time this year Hendrick cars have finished in the top five in consecutive weekends.

Andrews said the organization has worked in all areas from engine to aero to improve its cars this season.

“Certainly a good step for us, not all the way there by any means,” he said. “I think for everybody to feel a little bit better, we need to go to Kansas and some other intermediate tracks and have similar days.”

Johnson said the big difference was having a faster car. He was quick in qualifying and practice and carried that through the race, leading the opening 59 laps from the pole. But when he got back in traffic, he struggled. It wasn’t as much as he did at Las Vegas but there’s still work to do there.

“Driving way better in traffic,” Johnson said. “I think we found a really good direction. This was a great learning point for us. Vegas went so badly we kind of scrapped it all and started all over. Atlanta, scrapped it all and started over. Fontana was OK, still not what we needed. Now that we have not only the 48 running well but all the cars had speed, we have a great foundation to build from.”

Byron said the speed difference was noticeable Sunday.

“Just faster cars,” he said. “We were faster down the straightaways and faster in the corners a little bit. It just felt like our cars were faster. It didn’t really handle that different but we were quicker and able to make passes and drive away and that felt good.”

Aric Almirola fights stomach bug to earn sixth straight top 10

By Daniel McFadinMar 31, 2019, 9:35 PM EDT
While it wasn’t a race-winning effort like Brad Keselowski at Atlanta last month, Aric Almirola fought a stomach illness to manage an impressive showing in Sunday’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Without a relief driver on standby, the Stewart-Haas Racing piloted his No. 10 Ford to a seventh-place finish.

Almirola felt “tired” and “really, really depleted” after his sixth consecutive top 10, a career-best streak.

“It was a long night last night. I didn’t sleep at all, throwing up with a stomach bug,” Almirola said. “I haven’t been able to keep anything down, so I’m just really hungry and I’m really tired.”

Almirola joins Keselowski at Atlanta and Austin Dillon at Auto Club Speedway in notable driver performances this year despite illness. Dillon finished 10th for his first top 10 of the year.

While Keselowski and Dillon had relief drivers on standby, missing Sunday’s race wasn’t an option as far as Almirola was concerned.

“We don’t get to call in sick,” Almirola said. “That’s the challenging part of our job occasionally. The flu or a cold or a stomach bug pops up and you’ve got to fight through it.  I’m really proud of everybody on our Smithfield Prime Fresh Ford Mustang.  We had a good car and track position there and strategy and pit stops and stuff and we still got out of here with a top 10, so that’s six in a row. I’m proud of that.”

NASCAR taking six cars to wind tunnel for evaluation

By Dustin LongMar 31, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas – NASCAR announced after Sunday’s race that it will take six cars to the wind tunnel.

NASCAR stated that it was taking two cars from each manufacturer for evaluation.

From Toyota, NASCAR is taking the No. 19 of Joe Gibbs Racing (finished 12th) and the No. 20 of JGR (fourth).

From Chevrolet, NASCAR is taking the No. 24 of Hendrick Motorsports (sixth) and the No. 1 of Chip Ganassi Racing (ninth).

From Ford, NASCAR is taking the No. 4 of Stewart-Haas Racing (eighth) and the No. 21 of the Wood Brothers (19th).

NASCAR did not take Denny Hamlin‘s winning car from Joe Gibbs Racing. NASCAR tore that car down at the track as part of its inspection process. A key factor for NASCAR was picking cars with limited damage to provide more accurate readings in the wind tunnel.

NASCAR did the same thing after this race last year, taking six cars (two from each manufacturer). The cars taken last year were the No. 1 of Chip Ganassi Racing (finished third), the No. 9 of Hendrick Motorsports (11th), the No. 4 of Stewart-Haas Racing (second), the No. 22 of Team Penske (sixth), the No. 18 of Joe Gibbs Racing (first) and the No. 20 of Joe Gibbs Racing (fourth).

 

Kyle Busch loses bid to sweep Texas weekend after getting ‘impatient’

By Dustin LongMar 31, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas – Kyle Busch admits he got “impatient” Sunday and that cost him a chance to sweep the weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

After winning Friday night’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race and Saturday’s Xfinity race, Busch was poised to win the Cup race until he smacked the wall 54 laps from the finish.

Problems started five laps earlier when his car got loose in Turn 2 while leading and he shot up the track. He fell to fourth and was trying to make his way back when he bounced off the wall in Turn 2.

“We made an adjustment on the second-to-last pit stop to tighten it up and it got loose,” said Busch, who led a race-high 66 laps. “I was just trying to keep the lap time going and keep the speed in it and it busted loose on me and I had to catch it. Once I did that and got back in dirty air, (I) was just trying to race back up to the front with those guys.

“Should have just been more patient and just waited for the pit cycles to come up and try to pass them on pit road but got impatient and smacked the fence.”

The contact forced him to pit under green and put him a lap down at the time. He was never a factor after that. With the race not having a caution from that point on and the field needing to pit, Busch cycled back to the lead lap and finished 10th.

Busch is the only driver to win three national series races in the same weekend at the same track. He did so at Bristol in 2010 and ’17. This was his third attempt to sweep the weekend at Texas. His previous attempts at Texas came in 2009 and ’14. Both times he won the Truck and Xfinity races but fell short in the Cup race, placing 11th in 2009 and fourth in 2014.

 

 

 

Clint Bowyer gets ‘unclogged’, feels enlightened after runner-up finish

By Nate RyanMar 31, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT
Clint Bowyer might have lost his patience with NASCAR after another group qualifying fiasco, but the Stewart-Haas Racing driver didn’t lose his sense of humor.

Rebounding from starting 25th and failing to advance from the first round of another controversial qualifying session, Bowyer finished a season-best second Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway and then took a playful shot at race officials

“Unclogged,” Bowyer told reporters with a laugh when asked how he felt after his second top five of the season and first since Feb. 24 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.We definitely unclogged ourselves from qualifying.”

It was a not-so-subtle reference to his displeasure with NASCAR after feeling he was blocked by Ryan Newman during qualifying. A directive was issued last week warning drivers against “clogging” the middle lane in the pits. Newman wasn’t penalized.

“I read the rulebook again, which you have to be about a lawyer to read anymore, and you’re not supposed to clog the middle, and I couldn’t tell if that was an acceptable amount of clog, or not enough clogging or what kind of clogging level that was,” he said Friday to FS1 after earning his second-worst starting spot of the year. “Because at a certain point of cloggingness of the middle lane, you will get disallowed of your time is how I read that.”

By Sunday, Bowyer had shook it off, and his No. 14 Ford capably navigated traffic over 500 miles on the 1.5-mile oval.

Though he didn’t earn any stage points, Bowyer and crew chief Mike Bugarewicz played strategy well and finished 2.743 seconds behind winner Denny Hamlin.

“(The car) wasn’t lightning fast all day long, but as they started slip sliding around and struggling we’d kind of prevail on those long runs,” Bowyer said. “All in all, I’m really happy to finish where we were.  What a wild race.  Just about the time you think you’re going to have some stage points the caution would come out and then you thought you were back in, and it happened again.  Then you’re like, ‘Well, damn.  What kind of haymakers are going to be thrown at the end?’, and it just didn’t.

“Anytime you finish second it’s like, ‘What could I have done?’  When (Hamlin) came out of the pits that far ahead of us I was like, ‘We’re in big trouble,’ but second is not bad for the way our weekend started.”

It actually was a major improvement for a driver who has felt burned multiple times by group qualifying the past few years as NASCAR has sorted out how to make the system work with drafting and the 2019 rules package.

“We had to unclog ourselves,” Bowyer told FS1 with a smile. “Once we unclogged ourselves, we were really good.”