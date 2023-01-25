Ticket prices, concerts announced for Chicago Street Race

By Jan 25, 2023, 10:12 AM EST
1 Comment

NASCAR announced Wednesday the general admission ticket sale dates and prices and the concert lineup for the inaugural Chicago Street Race weekend July 1-2.

Two-day general admission tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. ET on Feb. 2. General admission tickets start at $269.

On sale now are two-day reserved tickets starting at $465. Tickets include access to Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, Sunday’s Cup Series race and all concerts.

Miranda Lambert, The Chainsmokers, The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett have been scheduled for concerts during the race weekend.

“The Chicago Street Race is truly a first-of-its-kind two-day sports and entertainment venue in the 75-year history of NASCAR,” said Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese in a statement released by NASCAR. “We are proud to welcome superstars The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett as we reimagine the NASCAR experience in the heart of downtown Chicago over Fourth of July weekend.”

Activities will begin July 1 with Xfinity and Cup practice and qualifying, followed by a concert by The Black Crowes. After the Xfinity race, The Chainsmokers will perform.

On July 2, Crockett will open the day’s festivities before Lambert’s full-length concert in advance of the first Cup Series street race.

For ticket information, visit NASCARChicago.com.

Read more about NASCAR

Chase Elliott
Chase Elliott will run Truck race at Daytona
Ty Dillon
Ty Dillon, Spire pick up sponsorship for select Cup races
Jimmie Johnson
Jimmie Johnson runs first laps in Next Gen car at Phoenix test

 

Chase Elliott will run Truck race at Daytona

By Jan 25, 2023, 3:00 PM EST
0 Comments

Former Cup Series champion Chase Elliott will drive a McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet in the season-opening Craftsman Truck Series race Feb. 17 at Daytona International Speedway.

The race will mark Elliott’s 18th career Truck start. He’ll be sponsored by NAPA Auto Care.

“This will be the first time I’ve driven a truck at Daytona, let alone a superspeedway,” Elliott said in a team release. “There’s no better team owner than Bill McAnally to do it with, as he’s been involved in racing and been associated with NAPA for a long time.”

MORE: Jimmie Johnson on his first laps in Next Gen car, 2023 schedule 

Elliott will drive the team’s No. 35 truck. Jake Garcia will take over the truck at Las Vegas Motor Speedway March 3.

“I think there’s an incredible amount of potential for our team to make a lot of noise this year, and we have the people to make it happen,” McAnally said.

Elliott owns three career Truck wins.

MHR also announced Wednesday its crew chief lineup for the season. Mark Hillman will work with Elliott and Garcia. Charles Denike will be crew chief for Christian Eckes and the No. 19 truck. Chad Norris, formerly of GMS Racing, has joined the team as general manager.

Read more about NASCAR

Ty Dillon
Ty Dillon, Spire pick up sponsorship for select Cup races
Ticket prices, concerts announced for Chicago Street Race
Jimmie Johnson
Jimmie Johnson runs first laps in Next Gen car at Phoenix test

 

 

Ty Dillon, Spire pick up sponsorship for select Cup races

By Jan 25, 2023, 1:20 PM EST
0 Comments

Driver Ty Dillon and Spire Motorsports will be sponsored by Ferris Mowers, a commercial and industrial turf care equipment provider, in several NASCAR Cup Series races this season.

Dillon, in his first season with Spire, will debut the No. 77 Ferris Mowers Chevrolet in the Daytona 500 next month at Daytona International Speedway. Ferris also will sponsor the car in the Bristol Dirt Race, the Coca-Cola 600 and at Watkins Glen International.

This is the second consecutive year that Ferris has partnered with Dillon. Ferris originally partnered with Dillon in the dirt late model series in 2013.

MORE: Jimmie Johnson runs first laps in Next Gen car

Dillon also will be returning to drive for Richard Childress Racing, owned by his grandfather, in several Xfinity Series races. Ferris also will be the sponsor on that car, with the first scheduled race May 13 at Darlington Raceway. Dillon has not driven for RCR since 2018.

“Ty is a great ambassador for the Ferris brand, and we enjoy a great relationship with him,” said Christin Wam, senior director of marketing for Briggs & Stratton. “We’re excited to see what he can do this season with both Spire Motorsports and Richard Childress Racing.”

“Ferris has supported my career since 2013 when I drove dirt late models, and I’m grateful for a continuing relationship,” Dillon said. “To carry and represent their brand 10 years later is an honor, and I know we will accomplish great success on and off the track in 2023.”

Read more about NASCAR

Chase Elliott
Chase Elliott will run Truck race at Daytona
Ticket prices, concerts announced for Chicago Street Race
Jimmie Johnson
Jimmie Johnson runs first laps in Next Gen car at Phoenix test

 

Jimmie Johnson runs first laps in Next Gen car at Phoenix test

By Jan 24, 2023, 8:11 PM EST
0 Comments

Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson ran his first laps in a Next Gen car Tuesday in a test at Phoenix Raceway and said the vehicle is “dramatically different” than what he was used to in the Cup Series.

“You cannot drive these cars as sideways as the generation of cars that I drove due to the (tire) sidewall and also just the aero properties of the car,” Johnson told reporters after he finished his one-day session.

Johnson was allowed to test under NASCAR’s Select Driver Orientation Testing Rules. It limits a team to three sets of tires and how much data can be collected. The test is allowed to take part at a track that driver will not be entered. 

This rule allowed former F1 champion Kimi Raikkonen to test a Cup car last year before competing for Trackhouse Racing at Watkins Glen in his first series start.

Johnson tested in the car in its 2022 configuration. Six other cars tested Tuesday at Phoenix in 2023 configurations. Among the objectives of the NASCAR test for those six cars was to improve the racing primarily at short tracks and road courses. Johnson was not permitted to run with those cars.

Tuesday marked Johnson’s first time in a Cup car still leaving the series after the 2020 season to compete in IndyCar. 

“(I was) trying to work through it and find speed today,” Johnson said of his goal for the test. “The sim helped. I understood some big no-nos to do with where I put my hands, when I go to the throttle. … Ultimately, I wanted to get up against the limit today and get a feel for things.”

The co-owner of Legacy M.C. said he felt good in the session.

“I think the fifth or sixth time by was my fastest time in the car,” Johnson said. “To be able to be on pace and be with the group that quick, it was nice just to have that to fall back on, and really, instinctively, drive the car instead of worrying about every little detail, and where I put the car and how I used the pedals and the wheel like I’d been doing in IndyCar the past two years.”

Even with a session in a simulator last week, Johnson was thankful for some track time in the new car.

“Seat time is everything,” he told reporters. “Drivers, teams, you try to do what you can in the sim, but being at the track is where you learn everything.

“To run a limited scheduled with (the No. 84 team) that is running a limited schedule, we need to keep our expectations realistic about the job ahead of us. It’s a very competitive sport. A lot of great teams and drivers.

“I assume, as I continue to get more seat time in these cars, I’ll understand where to find speed and continue to make myself more competitive.”

Tuesday also marked Johnson’s first day working with crew chief Todd Gordon at the track. The team announced this week that Gordon, a former Cup champion crew chief, would work with Johnson this season.

“Todd is a true professional,” Johnson said. “Clearly his stats speak for themself. Trying to find somebody to really help fit in with me and also help the organization. Todd’s a perfect candidate for that, so we’re very excited to have him on board.

Johnson will seek to earn one of four open spots in the next month’s Daytona 500. He said he plans to run a “handful” of Cup races this season but likely won’t have that schedule set until the “coming weeks.” 

Johnson remains hopeful he’ll be one of the drivers for the Garage 56 program that will take a specially prepared Cup car to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June. 

Johnson did say that “the door is probably shut” on any IndyCar racing, meaning he wouldn’t have the chance to compete in the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day this year.

Read more about NASCAR

Chase Elliott
Chase Elliott will run Truck race at Daytona
Ty Dillon
Ty Dillon, Spire pick up sponsorship for select Cup races
Ticket prices, concerts announced for Chicago Street Race

A look at Cup driver uniforms for 2023

By Jan 24, 2023, 5:17 PM EST
0 Comments

It won’t be long before cars are on track for the Feb. 5 Busch Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Before the action takes place there, check out the driver uniforms for the 2023 Cup season.

Listed below are the drivers, based on their car numbers. Driver uniform pictures are not yet available for AJ Allmendinger, Noah Gragson, Erik Jones, Ty Gibbs and Ty Dillon. The rest of the drivers with chartered teams are displayed here.

 

1 – Ross Chastain

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

2 – Austin Cindric

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

3 – Austin Dillon

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

4 – Kevin Harvick

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

5 – Kyle Larson

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

6 – Brad Keselowski

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

7 – Corey LaJoie

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

8 – Kyle Busch

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

9 – Chase Elliott

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

10 – Aric Almirola

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

11 – Denny Hamlin

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

12 – Ryan Blaney

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

14 – Chase Briscoe

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

17 – Chris Buescher

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

19 – Martin Truex Jr.

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

20 – Christopher Bell

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

21 – Harrison Burton

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

22 – Joey Logano

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

23 – Bubba Wallace

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

24 – William Byron

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

31 – Justin Haley

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

34 – Michael McDowell

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

38 – Todd Gilliland

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

41 – Ryan Preece

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

45 – Tyler Reddick

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

47 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

48 – Alex Bowman

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

51 – Cody Ware

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

78 – BJ McLeod

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

99 – Daniel Suarez

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Read more about NASCAR

Chase Elliott
Chase Elliott will run Truck race at Daytona
Ty Dillon
Ty Dillon, Spire pick up sponsorship for select Cup races
Ticket prices, concerts announced for Chicago Street Race