Chicago: Making NASCAR work in the big city

By Nov 21, 2022, 11:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Winter is coming in Chicago. Julie Giese knows this. Might be time to shop for a big winter coat, she says.

This will be the oddest of racing offseasons for Giese, a veteran NASCAR executive who’s been handed the formidable task of overseeing the preparations for and the execution of next summer’s Chicago Street Race, a NASCAR adventure into the unknown.

Giese is trading the Desert Southwest for Chicago, a dramatic move in more ways than one. She has been president of Phoenix Raceway, which hosts the championship races of NASCAR’s top three series, and now assumes responsibility for a major auto racing experiment.

The Chicago Cup and Xfinity races are scheduled July 1-2 next year on a 2.2-mile, 12-turn  street layout that will carry the cars past Buckingham Fountain and Grant Park and along Lake Shore Drive, providing unusual visuals of NASCAR racing on a landscape that includes the Lake Michigan shoreline and the famous architecture of downtown Chicago.

To get to that first street race green flag, however, there is much work to be done.

“I think the most fun for me is that this is a blank sheet of paper,” Giese told NBC Sports. “We’re building this from the start. There’s a tremendous amount of opportunity, getting to create something as we’re doing it.

“Street races have been done, but this is the first time NASCAR has done it. We’re pushing ourselves to think outside the box, to be creative, to create something our fans and the city of Chicago haven’t seen before.”

NASCAR will race on the streets of Chicago in 2023. (Photo: Dustin Long)

NASCAR is treating the race weekend as a blend of competition and festival, with concerts by “A-list” artists and other sideline/sideshow activities scheduled within the track layout area. Temporary suite viewing areas will be constructed along the race course, and food and drink will be plentiful.

NASCAR has hired Four Leaf Productions to handle many of the logistical challenges related to such a huge event. Four Leaf has produced many large spectator events, including the Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits music festivals, and has experience working with city officials in Chicago.

Tickets to the races will include admission to the concerts on-site.

“We want Chicago to be a very different experience,” Giese  said. “It’s going to be a two-day festival. This will be one of the first times we’re having full music concerts as part of the experience. When we fold in concerts, it’s usually an abbreviated show as part of the pre- or post-race. In Chicago, we’re changing that strategy to where you have races each day and full concerts with ‘A-list’ talent each night. It’s a great opportunity for us to test that in a market that’s very used to doing events like that.

“We’re putting it together piece by piece. We’ve surrounded ourselves with individuals from Four Leaf Productions who have tremendous knowledge of Chicago and putting on events in Chicago. And we have a really great team in-house that has built tracks and worked on the operations side, and we’re getting started putting all that together.”

There will be numerous hurdles over the next six months. Closing streets in one of the nation’s busiest cities for a week, more or less, is a challenge in itself, and the announcement of the race soon created opposition from some local officials and residents and businesses near the race area. Giese will be the point person in dealing with both excitement and dissent.

“I’m familiar enough with the city, but I’m learning about it every day,” she said. “Residents and business community members have been really welcoming and super helpful to me as I continue to learn and find my way around and network. It’s been positive.”

Giese has walked the race course with a television production team and has seen the promise of what can be.

“It’s the potential,” she said. “We knew what it could be with the skyline, the lake, the fountain. It’s going to be stunning.”

Fighting knights? Pie in the sky? They’re on the NASCAR menu

By Nov 19, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is likely to be unlike any other.

That also could be said of the just-finished 2022 season, of course. NASCAR raced at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, competed with a new car model that drew both praise and complaints, saw a desperate, playoff-clinching move by upstart driver Ross Chastain and announced a scheduled return to venerable North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The new season will include a summertime extravaganza guaranteed to be a focal point. NASCAR will race on the streets of Chicago over the July 4th weekend.

As with many other NASCAR races these days, the Chicago race will be about much more than the competition. NASCAR and, for that matter, other leading motorsports groups, continue to transform their races into Events. And that’s with a capital E.

Go to a NASCAR weekend and you might have a chance to ride a Ferris wheel, watch a human cannonball fly through the air, enjoy a concert by a superstar musician or watch pigs race.

Fans watch pigs race at Circuit of the Americas (SM photo)

Or, in the latest version of this concept, enjoy a light dinner 150 feet above the track at a table hoisted by a crane.

That was Dinner in the Sky, an attraction that made its NASCAR debut over the Phoenix Raceway season finale weekend. Operated by a Canadian organization, Dinner in the Sky is a platform with 22 seats. A crane lifts the unit into the sky, and guests are provided with dinner during their 30-minute stay.

The attraction was open only to VIP guests at Phoenix, but it received a wealth of television and other media exposure and was a weekend-long curiosity for fans at the track. And that exposure is the point, said track president Julie Giese.

“I would deem it a success just from an exposure perspective,” she told NBC Sports. “There was a lot of interest and intrigue. The people who had the opportunity to take the ride and enjoy the views had nothing but really positive things to say about it. The photos from there that I’ve seen were absolutely tremendous.”

Julie Connolly, Dinner in the Sky’s chief operating officer, said the Phoenix appearance generated significant publicity for the attraction.

“The phone has been ringing off the hook since the NASCAR activation,” she said. “There has been a lot of interest from different organizations, from NASCAR and other sporting events.”

Connolly said she anticipates interest from other NASCAR tracks. although no other dates are currently scheduled.

Speedways have a lot of possible entertainment to choose from in planning ancillary attractions, and those extras have become almost an expectation for many fans. Concerts featuring “big names” are an attraction in some markets.

The July 21-23 IndyCar weekend at Iowa Speedway, for example, will include concerts by Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, the Zac Brown Band and Ed Sheeran. Last year, the Iowa IndyCar weekend included concerts by Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line.

“At the end of the day, the fan is really coming for the race,” said Scott Cooper, senior vice president of communications for Speedway Motorsports, which operates Charlotte Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway and several other tracks.

“The race is always like the main course of the meal, but, at the same time, when people come to race tracks they’re looking for a big event. It’s not just a game when you compare us to other sports. People are looking for added attractions. They’re always looking for fun, cool stuff to do.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd performed at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May. (SM photo)

At Speedway Motorsports tracks in recent years, the extras have included pig races, sword fighting by men dressed like medieval knights, dogs performing acrobatics and that old fair midway reliable, the Ferris wheel.

“Our fans have changed,” said Clay Campbell, long-time Martinsville Speedway president who also is responsible for leadership at Richmond Raceway and Darlington Raceway. “Their desires and needs have changed. They want it to be an event, and that’s what we provide now – a total event.

“We had so many things going on at Martinsville for the last race that I couldn’t begin to tell you everything we had. To entertain our fans all day and into the night is important. It’s a different environment than we had 20 years ago. It’s something that’s just part of our DNA now.”

Of course, some tracks have been known for “extras” for years. Charlotte Motor Speedway has a long history of sideshows, including massive military demonstrations and daredevils jumping vehicles over various other vehicles.

But the enhance-the-entertainment environment has never been this big or this widespread.

“First and foremost, they’re coming to a race, and the race is always going to be the centerpiece of that experience, but there’s so much more that goes into coming to a track,” said Giese, who is moving on from the Phoenix track to lead NASCAR’s planning for next summer’s race in Chicago.

“Continuing to reinvent yourself is incredibly important – making sure you have something for everyone.”

Friday 5: Five laps that impacted NASCAR Cup season

By Nov 18, 2022, 6:00 AM EST
0 Comments

In a season that ran 9,483 laps across 36 races in 20 states, some laps have more meaning than others. Here’s a look at five such laps in Cup this year.

1. Lap 250 at Bristol Dirt in April

Kyle Busch won after Chase Briscoe hit Tyler Reddick, spinning both Briscoe and Reddick on the last lap of the race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Busch, running a distant third, drove by. It was the only lap he led that race. 

The win would be Busch’s only victory in his final season with Joe Gibbs Racing. At the time, no one could have known what would happen to Busch.

Had Reddick won this race, those five playoff points would have been enough for him to move into the second round of the playoffs. Without the Bristol win, he fell two points shy of advancing. That’s significant because Reddick won at Texas, the opening race of the second round. That would have put him into third round.

Also, had Reddick won — or even if Briscoe pulled off the maneuver — then Busch would not have made the playoffs.

The season would get worse for Busch. A sponsor pulled out to take over the No. 18 car with Mars, Inc. leaving after the season. Joe Gibbs Racing and Busch were unable to come to an agreement to keep the two-time Cup champion with the team. Busch’s 15-year run with JGR would come to an end.

His playoff run didn’t last long after two blown engines in the first round made the two-time Cup champion one of the first four eliminated from title contention. 

When the 2023 season begins, Busch will be in the No. 8 car at Richard Childress Racing, taking over for Reddick, who moves on to 23XI Racing. 

2. Lap 124 at Dover in May

Denny Hamlin led 67 of the first 123 laps and felt that he had the best car that day and would have won the race.  

He didn’t because his race began to unravel after winning the first stage. 

Hamlin entered pit road in the lead and was the first off pit road, but his left front wheel came off — a four-week suspension for his crew chief and two pit crew members.

He had to return to the pits to get a new tire, putting him 29th. It took him about 100 laps to get back into the top five. 

Then trouble struck again. Running fourth on Lap 242, Hamlin couldn’t avoid Cody Ware’s spinning car. 

Hamlin was penalized for speeding on pit road on Lap 326. Instead of having a chance to win, he finished 21st.

While one can talk about the five playoff points Hamlin lost for his disqualification at Pocono, it is the five playoff points he could have scored at Dover that could have given him a seven-point cushion on Ross Chastain going into the final lap at Martinsville in the playoffs. Hamlin would have advanced to the championship race with those five playoff points from Dover.

3. Lap 293 at Nashville in June

Chase Elliott led when the caution came out eight laps from the end of the race for Josh Bilicki’s blown engine.

When pit road was opened, Elliott stayed out for track position. Kyle Busch, who was second, pitted. Denny Hamlin, who was third, pitted. Martin Truex Jr., who was fourth, pitted. 

Mistakes led to Hamlin and Truex pitting.

Hamlin’s crew chief, Chris Gabehart, was serving the last race in his four-race suspension for the wheel coming off the No. 11 car at Dover and wasn’t at Nashville. Engineer Sam McAuley was serving as crew chief. 

Gabehart and two pit crew members were originally suspended four races, which would have included the non-points All-Star Race. He would have returned at Nashville, but Joe Gibbs Racing appealed the penalty. The appeals panel amended the penalty, making the suspension four points races. That meant that Gabehart had to miss Nashville. 

The plan for Hamlin was to stay out if he could get a spot on the front row to restart. But before Hamlin approached pit road, McAuley mistakingly said to stay out only if he could get the lead. With Elliott staying out, that was not possible, so Hamlin pitted.

Crew chief James Small told Truex to stay out if he could get a spot on the front row to restart. With Busch and Hamlin pitting, that would have put Truex on the front row with Elliott. But Truex pitted.

All Truex could do was apologize. 

Busch was the first car off pit road, changing only two tires. He restarted 12th.

“It’s going to be bad,” Busch said on his radio.

Hamlin and Truex each took four tires and started further back. Hamlin finished sixth, while Busch was 21st and Truex was 22nd. 

Truex, who could have started on the front row for the final restart, never got the win he needed to make the playoffs. 

4. Lap 138 at Daytona in August 

Austin Dillon, needing to win to make the playoffs, was 16th when the field approached Turn 1 on Lap 138 at Daytona under threatening skies. 

Suddenly, cars started sliding and crashing, losing traction on the wet track. 

Dillon, running on the bottom lane, slowed and followed Bubba Wallace on to the apron. In front of Wallace, Harrison Burton and Ty Dillon were crashing. 

The cars of Ty Dillon and Burton moved up off the apron, while Wallace slid on to the grass. That provided a lane for Austin Dillon to slip through and take the lead (as seen in the video clip from his car). 

Martin Truex Jr., trying to make the playoffs, was collected and had damage to his car.

After a rain delay of 3 hours, 19 minutes and 57 seconds, the race resumed. The green waved with 16 laps left and Austin Cindric took the lead. He held it until three laps to go when Austin Dillon ran into the back of his car in Turn 1 and took the lead.

Dillon’s teammate, Tyler Reddick moved to second. Austin Dillon went unchallenged to win and put both Richard Childress Racing cars in the playoffs. His victory prevented Truex from making the playoffs.

One of the biggest impacts from this was that NASCAR officials were quicker to call a caution for even light rain. It happened the following week in the playoff opener at Darlington and in the second round race at Texas.

5. Lap 500 at Martinsville in October

What is there to say about the craziest lap run this season in NASCAR?

Needing to pass two cars on the final lap to advance to the championship race, Ross Chastain put his car into fifth gear on the backstretch, planted his Chevrolet against the wall, took his hands off the wheel and let the wall guide his vehicle around the final quarter mile while he floored the throttle.

And it worked.

He passed five cars to make the championship race.

But this lap’s biggest impact was on social media. The video of Chastain’s move had more than 11 million views on the NASCAR on NBC Twitter account. The video of it on the NASCAR on NBC TikTok account had more than 12 million views. Excluding the Olympics, the only other video that has had more views on the NBC Sports TikTok account this year was Rich Strike’s historic Kentucky Derby win. 

Even an hour after his remarkable move, Chastain was still trying to comprehend what he had done.

It’s sinking in the we did something that no one else has ever done,” Chastain said.

While NASCAR has not created a rule to prevent such a move, it is something that series officials are expected to examine before next season.

JR Motorsports makes changes to crew chief lineup

By Nov 17, 2022, 11:33 AM EST
0 Comments

JR Motorsports announced changes to its crew chief lineup Thursday for the 2023 Xfinity Series season.

The driver-crew chief lineups will be:

“As successful as 2022 was for JR Motorsports, we’re always asking ourselves ‘How can we be better?’” said Mike Bumgarner, JRM’s director of competition. “While we performed at a very high level this season, a tweak here or there can help push us even further. We were fortunate to bring in Jim and Mardy. Both have past success with their drivers and we expect that will aid in making a smooth transition.”

Bumgarner had been Berry’s crew chief before taking over the role as director of competition. Moyer had been Mayer’s crew chief this past season.

Burdett had led Allgaier to the title race in five of the past seven seasons. He will be with Jones, who joins the team for the upcoming season. Pohlman, who had been at Richard Childress Racing, takes over as Allgaier’s crew chief. Lindley, who spent the past two seasons at Kyle Busch Motorsports, joins the organization to work with Mayer. Lindley and Mayer won titles in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series in 2019 and ARCA Menards Series in 2020.

Dr. Diandra: 2022 by the numbers – Penalties

By Nov 17, 2022, 11:00 AM EST
0 Comments

NASCAR’s 2022 penalties fall into three categories.

  • The most common pre-race penalties are failing inspection, switching to a backup car or making unapproved adjustments.
  • In-race penalties are issued to drivers and crew on pit road (such as speeding and too many crew members over the wall) and on-track penalties such as yellow line violations and running over the choose box.
  • Post-race violations may stem from an incident during the race, like a loose wheel, or they may arise from post-race inspections, either at the track or at NASCAR’s Research & Development Center.

Penalties can significantly impact a driver’s race. With racing as close as it was in 2022, every penalty matters. That’s why I pulled together every penalty issued by NASCAR in the 2022 season to determine who made the most — and the fewest — mistakes.

Method

NASCAR issued a total of 808 penalties in the 2022 season, but not all of those penalties are mistakes.

Crew chiefs often choose to pit before pit road is open when the penalty for doing so is less important than getting the car to the pit box. That may be because the car is damaged, or the driver is running so far back in the field that it won’t make much of a difference.

I eliminated all pitting before pit road is open. I also axed any penalties issued on the same pit stop. If you pit while pit road is closed, it doesn’t make much difference if you send more people over the wall than allowed when the car arrives.

Following the same rationale, I removed penalties issued on pit road where the offending car went to garage.

Different sources often cite different penalty numbers, depending on what they include. The graphic below shows my breakdown of the 2022 Cup Series penalties.

A diagram showing the breakdown of the 808 total 2022 penalties in the Cup Series

Once the 406 intentional penalties are subtracted, that leaves 402 unintentional penalties.

Of the unintentional penalties:

  • 102 (25.3%) were levied pre-race. That’s down from 2021, when there were 128 pre-race penalties.
  • 273 (68.0%) were imposed during races. That continues a downward trend from 317 last year and 337 the year before
  • 27 (6.7%) were imposed after races.

Of the 402 unintentional penalties, 188 (46.8%) are attributable to drivers. The crew gets the blame for 204 (50.7%). I couldn’t definitively pin the remaining 10 penalties on either group.

Pre-race penalties

Unapproved adjustments comprised 67.6% of all pre-race penalties. Going to a backup car and inspection failures tie for a distant second with 10.8% each.

No team incurred more than five pre-race penalties. On the other end of the spectrum, Ryan Blaney, Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr. and Ty Dillon had no pre-race penalties.

The table below compares 2022 pre-race penalties with prior years. Recall that the 2020 season was interrupted by COVID, which changed the practice, qualifying and inspection timelines.

A table breaking down the 2022 penalties for pre-race violations

Inspection failures significantly declined this year, no doubt aided by the uniformity of single-source parts. Unapproved adjustments continued rising. Two rained-out practices at Atlanta likely kept the backup car count a little lower than it might be otherwise.

In-race penalties

I consolidated in-race penalties to maintain a manageable number of categories. For example, ‘equipment related’ includes penalties for throwing or tossing equipment, equipment over the wall too early, equipment interference, etc.

Drivers incurred 163 (59.7%) of the 2022 in-race penalties, as shown in the pie chart below on the left. The remaining 101 in-race penalties assessed to crew members are shown on the pie chart on the right side.

A pie chart showing the 2022 penalties incurred by drivers. A pie chart showing the 2022 penalties incurred by crew members

Speeding on pit road comprised the largest driver contribution, with 122 citations. Speeding accounts for almost 75% of driver penalties.

The top pit-road speeder in 2022 was B.J. McLeod, who was nabbed 11 times in just 29 races. Of full-time competitors, Corey LaJoie notched eight speeding penalties and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. seven. Rounding out the top five were Truex with six and Daniel Suárez with five.

The only full-time drivers who didn’t garner a single speeding on pit road penalty this year are series champion Joey Logano and Chase Elliott.

Equipment-related penalties account for more than one-third of the total penalties incurred by pit crews. Crew member(s) over the wall too soon comes in second, and too many crew members over the wall follows in third place. Note that tire violations in this graph do not include loose wheels.

Kyle Busch’s No. 18 team was the most penalized during race with a total of eight penalties. Ty Dillon’s No. 42 team had six in-race penalties while the teams of Suárez (five), Cody Ware and Denny Hamlin each had five.

Joe Gibbs Racing had the most crew penalties with 19 across four cars. Hendrick Motorsports, with the same number of cars, had only eight crew penalties.

Post-race penalties

There were only 27 post-race penalties; however, post-race penalties tend to carry heavier consequences: fines, points penalties and suspensions.

I counted 15 loose-wheel penalties in 2022, although additional loose wheels were caught before they became penalties. It will be interesting to see if that number goes down next year as familiarity with the new wheel increases.

The series also racked up four behavioral penalties, two disqualifications, three L1-penalties and three L2 penalties.

Totals

The graph below shows the total penalties — pre-, in- and post-race — for drivers who ran all 36 races and finished the season in the top 30. If you’re interested in more detailed information, you can find it in my post on buildingspeed.org.

Busch and Hamlin make the top of this list, with 18 total penalties for Busch and 16 for Hamlin. Both JGR drivers had four speeding penalties. Busch’s crew had four equipment penalties while Hamlin’s had three. Both drivers had a loose-wheel penalty during the season. Both were disqualified at Pocono. But where Busch accounted for only four of the team’s 18 penalties (22.2%), Hamlin generated six of 16 (37.5%).

The least-penalized drivers of 2022 are the teams of Logano, Blaney and Chase Briscoe. Each team had four penalties.

Logano’s crew got one penalty and the other three were pre-race penalties due to needing a backup car twice and one case of unapproved adjustments. Logano had no driver penalties in 2022.

Blaney, however, had three speeding penalties. His team takes the blame for a loose wheel. Briscoe’s team split the penalties evenly between driver and crew.

Elliott finished the year with five penalties total.

These numbers show that making mistakes definitely hurt a driver’s chances of winning. But not making mistakes doesn’t guarantee success, either.

