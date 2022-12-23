2022 Season in Review: Daniel Suarez

CREW CHIEF: Travis Mack

TEAM: Trackhouse Racing

POINTS: 10th in Cup Series

WINS: One (Sonoma)

LAPS LED: 280

TOP 5s: 6

TOP 10s: 13

QUALIFIED FIRST: None

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Suarez was one of five drivers scoring their first Cup Series wins during what became a breakthrough season for the Mexican driver. His victory at Sonoma in June made him the first driver from Mexico to win a Cup race.

Suarez made the playoffs and survived the first round, departing at the end of the Round of 12 along with Kyle Larson, Austin Cindric and Alex Bowman.

The season was easily the best Suarez has had in six years in Cup. He led 280 laps and scored six top-five runs. He showed strength early by finishing fourth in two of the season’s first five races.

WHAT WENT WRONG: After making it through the first round of the playoffs, Suarez faltered in the Round of 12. A 36th-place finish in the Charlotte Roval race sent him to the sidelines.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2023: Suarez should contend for the playoffs again as Trackhouse Racing continues to flex its muscles. He needs to show more power at the circuit’s bigger tracks after finishing 18th, 31st, 24th and eighth in the races at Daytona and Talladega.