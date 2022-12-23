2022 Season in Review: Daniel Suarez

By Dec 23, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

CREW CHIEF: Travis Mack

TEAM: Trackhouse Racing

POINTS: 10th in Cup Series

WINS: One (Sonoma)

LAPS LED: 280

MORE: Kyle Busch one-on-one

TOP 5s: 6

TOP 10s: 13

QUALIFIED FIRST: None

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Suarez was one of five drivers scoring their first Cup Series wins during what became a breakthrough season for the Mexican driver. His victory at Sonoma in June made him the first driver from Mexico to win a Cup race.

Suarez made the playoffs and survived the first round, departing at the end of the Round of 12 along with Kyle Larson, Austin Cindric and Alex Bowman.

MORE: Silly Season: Drivers, numbers, teams

The season was easily the best Suarez has had in six years in Cup. He led 280 laps and scored six top-five runs. He showed strength early by finishing fourth in two of the season’s first five races.

WHAT WENT WRONG: After making it through the first round of the playoffs, Suarez faltered in the Round of 12. A 36th-place finish in the Charlotte Roval race sent him to the sidelines.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2023: Suarez should contend for the playoffs again as Trackhouse Racing continues to flex its muscles. He needs to show more power at the circuit’s bigger tracks after finishing 18th, 31st, 24th and eighth in the races at Daytona and Talladega.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Clash
Clash at Coliseum field expands to 27
Ty Gibbs NASCAR
2022 Season in Review: Ty Gibbs
Noah Gragson
2022 Season in Review: Noah Gragson

Clash at Coliseum field expands to 27

By Dec 22, 2022, 11:15 AM EST
1 Comment

The second annual Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, scheduled Feb. 5 in Los Angeles, will have a field bigger than the 2022 inaugural.

NASCAR announced Thursday that the Clash grid will hold 27 cars, up from last year’s 23-car field.

The 2022 Clash was a highlight of the Cup Series season as drivers competed on a purpose-built track inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, an iconic sports and entertainment venue. The success of the event has encouraged NASCAR to pursue the concept of racing inside other large stadiums.

MORE: NASCAR Power Rankings: The race name game

The eligibility list for the 150-lap non-points race includes all Cup Series team owners and their drivers. Other owners and drivers are eligible to enter and compete for the additional starting positions.

The Clash format is similar to last year’s.

After practice sessions on Saturday, single-car qualifying will set the fields for Sunday’s four 25-lap heat races. The top five finishers in each heat race will advance to the main event in the first 20 starting positions.

Drivers who fail to qualify in the heat races will race in two 50-lap “Last Chance Qualifiers.” The top three finishers in each race will advance to the Clash.

The final spot in the Clash field will go to the driver who finished highest in the 2022 point standings who doesn’t otherwise qualify. Joey Logano, the 2022 Cup champion and winner of the 2022 Clash, thus is an automatic qualifier.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Daniel Suarez
2022 Season in Review: Daniel Suarez
Ty Gibbs NASCAR
2022 Season in Review: Ty Gibbs
Noah Gragson
2022 Season in Review: Noah Gragson

2022 Season in Review: Ty Gibbs

By Dec 22, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

CREW CHIEF: Chris Gayle

TEAM: Joe Gibbs Racing

POINTS: Xfinity Series champion

WINS: Seven (Las Vegas I, Atlanta I, Richmond, Road America, Michigan, Martinsville II, Phoenix II)

LAPS LED: 990

TOP 5s: 16

TOP 10s: 23

QUALIFIED FIRST: Four times (COTA, Richmond, Martinsville I, Bristol)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Ty Gibbs was fast, and he was fast almost everywhere. Seven races into the season, he already had three wins, scored two more in the middle part of the year at Road America (where he outran Cup champion Kyle Larson) and Michigan, then finished the season with wins at Martinsville and in the title race at Phoenix.

The Martinsville win was the 10th of his career and made him the youngest Xfinity driver (20) to reach that level.

Gibbs failed to finish only three races, all because of accidents.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Gibbs spent almost as much time in trouble as he did in Victory Lane.

Along the way to the championship, he had significant disagreements with Ryan Sieg, John Hunter Nemechek, Noah Gragson and William Byron.

Gibbs was hit with the heaviest criticism, however, after he bumped JGR teammate Brandon Jones from the lead to win the season’s next-to-last race at Martinsville, thus denying Jones a spot in the Championship Four.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2023: Gibbs is moving on to the Cup Series, where he will replace Kyle Busch. His aggressive style of racing might not be quite as productive immediately at the next level.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Daniel Suarez
2022 Season in Review: Daniel Suarez
NASCAR Clash
Clash at Coliseum field expands to 27
Noah Gragson
2022 Season in Review: Noah Gragson

2022 Season in Review: Noah Gragson

By Dec 21, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

CREW CHIEF: Luke Lambert

TEAM: JR Motorsports

POINTS: Second in Xfinity Series

WINS: Eight (Phoenix I, Talladega I, Pocono, Darlington II, Kansas, Bristol, Texas II, Homestead)

LAPS LED: 1,010

TOP 5s: 21

TOP 10s: 26

QUALIFIED FIRST: Twice (Texas 1, Michigan)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Noah Gragson, carrying his sometimes brash personality along with him, breezed to eight wins, leading all drivers in that category.

He roared out of the gate in style, finishing third at Daytona, second at Auto Club and second at Las Vegas before finding Victory Lane at Phoenix, leading 114 of the 200 laps.

He reached superstar status late in the season, winning four consecutive races (Darlington, Kansas, Bristol, Texas) at very different tracks. The Darlington win was particularly impressive as three drivers held the lead over the final three laps.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Not much. Gragson had some high-profile disagreements with Jeb Burton, Ty Gibbs, Sage Karam and others during the year. He came up short in the championship race as Gibbs dominated to win the title.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2023: Gragson is moving on to the Cup Series, where he’ll drive for the Petty-GMS team. Luke Lambert, his Xfinity crew chief, also is moving to GMS.

Gragson likely will face a steep learning curve at the next level, but, as was the case in his Xfinity career, he’ll probably be entertaining.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Daniel Suarez
2022 Season in Review: Daniel Suarez
NASCAR Clash
Clash at Coliseum field expands to 27
Ty Gibbs NASCAR
2022 Season in Review: Ty Gibbs

NASCAR Power Rankings: The race name game

By Dec 20, 2022, 1:00 PM EST
0 Comments

It used to be so simple. Schedule a NASCAR race and give it a name.

It could be about your town: the Richmond 250. Or your region: the Southeastern 500. Or your universe: the World 600.

Or to honor a driver: the Gwyn Staley 400.

MORE: Silly Season: Drivers, cars, numbers

Or it might be the best NASCAR race name of all time: the Firecracker 400, held on July 4  at Daytona International Speedway.

Then sponsor money arrived, and the NASCAR name game changed forever. Deliver a check that’s large enough, and pick almost any name you want. Here are 10 of the oddest from recent years:

NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 — No, you didn’t get a steak with your ticket.

2. Axalta. Faster. Tougher. Brighter. 200 — The award for most periods in a race name goes here.

3. Heluva Good! Sour Cream Dips at the Glen — A real challenge for the race broadcast teams.

4. TreatMyClot.com 300 — One of the weirder medication-related race names.

5. Blue Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 — Hopefully, the race didn’t stink.

6. 1000Bulbs.com 500 — A not-so-bright idea.

MORE: Kyle Busch one-on-one

7. Buschy McBusch Race 400 — Really?

8. Call 811 Before You Dig 200 — An important reminder for all fans who bring shovels to the track.

9. Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard — The Brickyard 400 was such a fun name.

10. Axalta ‘We Paint Winners’ 400 — Axalta paints itself into a corner.

Honorable mentions: GoBowling.com 400, Powershares QQQ 300, MyAFibStory.com 400, Goody’s Headache Relief Shot 500, My Bariatric Solutions 300.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Daniel Suarez
2022 Season in Review: Daniel Suarez
NASCAR Clash
Clash at Coliseum field expands to 27
Ty Gibbs NASCAR
2022 Season in Review: Ty Gibbs

 