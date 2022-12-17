Silly Season scorecard: A new mix for the new year

Deep into December, the start of the 2023 NASCAR season seems far away, but shops have been busy getting cars and plans ready for the new year.

Some teams have new faces in new places. The biggest change for the new year will be Kyle Busch sitting in the No. 8 Chevrolets at Richard Childress Racing after winning championships with Joe Gibbs Racing. Ty Gibbs replaces Busch but will drive JGR’s No. 54. Ryan Preece moves into the No. 41 at Stewart-Haas Racing, and Tyler Reddick joins 23XI Racing.

A look at Silly Season as the calendar approaches 2023:

Cup Series

No. 1: Ross Chastain, the surprise driver of 2022, returns to keep the fire burning — and the watermelons smashing — at Trackhouse Racing.

No. 2: Austin Cindric, Daytona 500 winner and rookie of the year, returns to Team Penske.

No. 3: Austin Dillon returns in Richard Childress Racing’s flagship number.

No. 4: Kevin Harvick will seek a return to playoff power.

No. 5: Signed by Hendrick Motorsports through 2026, Kyle Larson drives toward a second championship.

No. 6: Now firmly established as the boss at Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Brad Keselowski will look to boost RFK’s profile in his second season there.

No. 7: Corey LaJoie returns, and why not put his face on his car hood for Daytona again?

No. 8: After a long and successful run at Joe Gibbs Racing, Kyle Busch joins Richard Childress Racing. What will happen? Just watch.

No. 9: Chase Elliott might be in this car for the rest of his career. He’s signed through 2027.

No. 10: Aric Almirola announced his retirement but made an abrupt U-turn and will return to this car for Stewart-Haas Racing. Bring the bacon.

No. 11: Denny Hamlin tries again to nab that first championship.

No. 12: Ryan Blaney, “Mr. Almost But No Point Wins in 2022,” is back with Team Penske.

No. 14: A return to Stewart-Haas Racing for one of the surprise drivers — Chase Briscoe — of 2022.

No. 16: AJ Allmendinger jumps back into Cup full-time for Kaulig Racing.

No. 17: Chris Buescher scored RFK Racing’s first win this season.

No. 19: Martin Truex Jr. considered retirement for a while but will be back with JGR for at least another year.

No. 20: Christopher Bell was Mr. Magic in the 2022 playoffs. He’s back for another shot.

No. 21: Harrison Burton returns for another season in the iconic Wood Brothers car.

No. 22: The champ, Joey Logano, won’t be leaving the Penske ride.

No. 23: Bubba Wallace is back.

No. 24: William Byron remains at Hendrick Motorsports.

No. 31: Justin Haley makes another run for Kaulig Racing.

No. 34: Michael McDowell returns to Front Row Motorsports.

No. 38: Todd Gilliland back at FRM for his sophomore season.

No. 41: Ryan Preece takes over this ride from Cole Custer in 2023.

No. 42: Noah Gragson, fresh from a sensational season in Xfinity, moves up to Cup with the new and improved Petty GMS team, now co-owned by Jimmie Johnson. Johnson plans to run a part-time Cup schedule with the team — car number not yet known.

No. 43: The King’s car will carry Erik Jones again.

No. 45: Tyler Reddick drives from Richard Childress Racing to 23XI in one of Silly Season’s biggest moves.

No. 47: Ricky Stenhouse returns.

No. 48: Alex Bowman expected back full-time after missing several races late in 2022 with concussion-like symptoms.

No. 54: Ty Gibbs will drive this car, while Joe Gibbs Racing parks the No. 18 for the 2023 season.

No. 77: Ty Dillon moves from Petty GMS to race for Spire.

No. 78: Josh Bilicki will drive part-time for Live Fast Motorsports.

No. 99: Daniel Suarez, now a Cup winner, is back for Trackhouse.

Xfinity Series

No. 00: Cole Custer returns to the Xfinity Series for Stewart-Haas Racing after three years in Cup.

No. 1: Sam Mayer returns to JR Motorsports for a second season.

No. 2: Sheldon Creed returns to Richard Childress Racing.

No. 4: Bayley Currey is back at JD Motorsports.

No. 6: Brennan Poole is on board at JD Motorsports.

No. 7: Justin Allgaier returns to JR Motorsports for another shot at an elusive title.

No. 8: Josh Berry looks to reach the playoffs again for JR Motorsports.

No. 9: Brandon Jones departed Joe Gibbs Racing to drive for JR Motorsports.

No. 10: Landon Cassill is back with Kaulig Racing.

No. 11: Daniel Hemric returns with Kaulig Racing.

No. 16: Chandler Smith moves into the Kaulig Racing vacancy left by AJ Allmendinger.

No. 18: Sammy Smith driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

No. 19: Ryan Truex will run a part-time schedule for Joe Gibbs.

No. 20: John Hunter Nemecheck driving for JGR.

No. 21: Austin Hill returns to Richard Childress Racing and also will run six Cup races for Beard Motorsports.

No. 24: Connor Mosack with Sam Hunt Racing.

No. 25: Brett Moffitt on board with AM Racing.

No. 26: Kaz Grala runs Xfinity full-time for Sam Hunt Racing.

No. 34: Jesse Iwuji and Kyle Weatherman possible drivers here.

No. 39: Ryan Sieg back for another season.

No. 44: Jeffrey Earnhardt will drive full-time for Alpha Prime Racing.

No. 45: Ryan Ellis and Saga Karam on board at Alpha Prime Racing.

No. 48: Parker Kligerman will run Xfinity full time for the first time since 2013.

No. 51: Jeremy Clements back with his family team.

No. 78: Garrett Smithley will race full time for BJ McLeod Motorsports.

No. 98: Riley Herbst returns to this ride and will have Cole Custer as a teammate at Stewart-Haas Racing in the Xfinity Series.

Kyle Busch one-on-one: ‘I expect to be fast right away’ with move to Childress

Kyle Busch will be at the center of the most dramatic change in NASCAR circles in the new season.

After winning races and championships in a long and successful partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing, Busch will open the 2023 season driving for Richard Childress Racing. It’s the change that almost no one saw coming, in part because Busch and Childress had something less than a wonderful relationship.

Busch is 37 years old, and this will likely be his last stop in NASCAR. With two Cup championships, 60 Cup wins and 224 wins across NASCAR’s national series, he has nothing to prove. Even many of his detractors rate him as one of the best wheelmen ever in stock car racing.

A few weeks away from turning the calendar in a big way, Busch talked about that move, his latest views on safety issues and his son Brexton’s focus on racing in an interview with NBC Sports.

Busch won only one race in 2022 and failed to advance out of the first round of the playoffs. Over a stretch of 16 races across much of the second half of the season, he had a top finish of ninth. It was a very un-Busch-like year, one that became tougher as he dealt with the impending departure of long-time sponsor M&Ms and the likelihood that he wouldn’t be returning to Joe Gibbs Racing.

Q. The season didn’t go as well as you would have liked. How much of that was about the cars and how much of it was about all the other stuff swirling around you? Was it possible to separate that from being on the track?

A. “I would say that the beginning of the year we actually started out fairly well. We had some decent runs. We sat on the pole and finished second at the Clash. We finished sixth at Daytona. We had a fast car at California, but we were overheating. We had to pull some of the radiator ductwork screen protector stuff out. We had top-five lap times throughout the second half of the race, but it just didn’t work out. We were going to win Vegas, leading laps there, racing with a teammate. The list can go on.

“We were really good the first half of the year, then it was right around Nashville where we were running second and we should have stayed out on the final caution but didn’t. We pitted. We ran 22nd. After that, it seemed like we fell off the rails. Nothing we tried, nothing we did could ever really materialize.”

“That was around the same time of the year that it was known that I was most likely not going to return to the 18 car. I feel like there was definitely a bit of a downturn in competition and stuff like that. It’s hard to prove, obviously, but it felt like things didn’t really feel the same after that. We kind of went the rest of the year struggling to find our way. Felt like a boat in water with no propellers. Couldn’t go anywhere. Even when we did have decent runs and had opportunities to run up front or score a win – we blew up at Darlington while leading, we blew up at Bristol while running top five. That pretty much eliminated us from contention for the remainder of the year.

“Martin Truex went winless for the season. Denny Hamlin was very, very, very hit or miss through the beginning two-thirds of the season until we got to the final 10 and they really hit their stretch and were consistent. But he only won two races. Christopher Bell was kind of like Denny. They only had one win going into the playoffs, and then they kind of found their way a little more toward the end of the year, and they had a couple of clutch wins at Charlotte and Martinsville. As a company, I would say that Joe Gibbs Racing was down for the year for wins and being as strong a Toyota conglomerate as we once were. I feel like the new car hindered us a little more than the other makes.”

Q. You’re at the point in your life with this Gibbs change where you could have done almost anything. You could have become Brexton’s full-time racing director or you could have looked for a ride in another series or you could have just gone to the Caribbean and hung out. Do feel like you still have some things to prove in NASCAR, or did you just want to keep racing?

A. “Both. I remember 2015 (when he missed 11 races after leg injuries in a crash at Daytona International Speedway) pretty vividly and being on the sidelines and not being able to race and be in a race car. I missed it. I give this world of NASCAR our life, if you will. Everything I’ve got. It’s a lot of stress. It’s a lot of agony at times. But it’s all rewarding and worth it when you’re able to win and be successful and have fun doing it. I’d admit the last few years haven’t been fun. It could have been a point where you shut everything down and walk away, and it’s over. It would be a crying shame to do that in one’s prime feeling like I still have at least five or six years left in me as long as I stay healthy and keep going on that front.

“The other piece to this is I kind of looked at it, and there was that point where I didn’t know if I was going to have anything. I was like, “OK, I’m going to have to become comfortable mentally if this is it.” Fortunately, Austin Dillon called me (about driving for RCR), and we got to talking on that front, and I thought, “You know, this could be really something cool where I can have something like a Tom Brady-Peyton Manning effect.” I’ve said that a couple of times, and I mean it. I’d really, really, really love to go somewhere else and make a difference and bring one of our longest-tenured race teams, Richard Childress Racing, back to the forefront of winning and contending for championships and winning one. Dale (Earnhardt) Sr. in 1994 was the last one. I would like to think that I still have that ability. I definitely know I have the drive and desire to do that. It’s just a matter of having all the right people in all the right places and making it happen.”

Q. Do you expect to be able to charge out of the gate there, or is it going to take a while for everybody to get used to everybody?

A. “I expect to come right out of the gate and get going and be fast right away. I hope that comes to fruition and starts at the Clash. Last year, (Tyler) Reddick qualified second and blew my doors off in the first 15 laps of the race and drove away and had a big lead, and then they ended up breaking, and I inherited the lead. Then (Joey) Logano ended up beating me, and Austin Dillon finished third. I feel like there’s a really good sense of a baseline to be able to go out there and be fast and competitive right out of the gate and look good like we need to. I don’t think it will take much time. Fast cars cure all.”

Kurt Busch, Kyle’s older brother and a former Cup champion, was sidelined this season with concussion-like symptoms after a hard crash at Pocono Raceway. He seems unlikely to return to full-time competition.

Q. Kurt obviously had a serious accident this year. Did that have any kind of impact on what you think you want to do going forward? You’ve had your own bad wrecks, but he was taken out essentially by that accident. What was that like for you?

A. “I sympathize with him because I was out with injury at one point for 11 weeks. Mine was bones, which are easier to fix, but I don’t know that his type of injury had any weight on my decisions. I know it had weight and still carries weight today or our drivers council and the work that Jeff Burton and all those guys do in discussions with NASCAR to make sure these cars are as safe as we can make them. We had some of these discussions early on when we saw schematics (of the Next Gen car) two years ago. I guess nobody thought it was real that we thought somebody would get hurt, and here we are. Regardless, Kurt’s injury didn’t have anything to do with me making my decision.”

Q. Are you satisfied going into next year as far as safety issues are concerned?

A. “Yes. I feel like we always could do more. That’s sort of our push on NASCAR. We’re too reactive, and the reactive state of making changes is so slow. Like they have to go through a design process. They have to go through a crash-test process. They have to go through a build process. They have to have enough parts built to distribute to the teams to have enough cars to allow us to run it. They’ve created a disaster with this car and all the processes it takes — when they came down with the fact that you have to buy from single-source suppliers instead of teams being able to do the majority of work themselves and get everything caught up faster. It’s a process. It’s tough. It’s hard. I get it. I don’t think drivers are very patient people. We’re never going to be satisfied that everything happens fast enough.”

Q. What’s your latest thinking on the possibility of trying the Indy 500?

A. “Everything has kind of gone dark. Unfortunately, the teams with Chevrolet powerplants all kind of have deals lined up. IndyCar racing in general is sort of stretched thin on people right now. To do a fourth effort at one of those teams – to go out and find enough people to do it – doesn’t make sense and isn’t going to work. I know being a race team owner on the truck side that if we wanted to run a fourth truck it would be really difficult to do. The people you get to do that aren’t people who necessarily travel every week and know the ins and outs of the race track. I understand the dynamic of that. It’s not yet the right time.”

Q. With Brexton, you probably put him in cars to have fun and see if he liked it. Obviously, he has talent for this. Can you pick out a point where it kind of moved from being a fun thing to this could work into something bigger?

A. “It was his sixth birthday. We had a race. We had run for about six months and weren’t doing very well. When he turned 6, it was like a switch flipped. I basically told him, ‘No more baby (stuff). You’re 6 years old. You’re a big boy. Let’s go.’ He went out there, and he was passing cars and getting more aggressive. He goes through waves and swings. He’s really brave, really aggressive. Hasn’t wrecked for a while. Then he has a wreck, and you have to go through the rebuilding of the confidence to build his confidence back up. This last year has been really, really good. We show up at the track. He knows what to do and expect. He’s kind of like, leave me alone. Which is great. It’s a lot easier to pull a rope than to push one. We’re moving him up into different cars and different divisions. People ask, ‘Well, what’s his plan?’ I really have no idea. I really haven’t sat down and worked out a pathway of what to do and where to go.”

Q. How do you determine what’s successful for him?

A.”To me, it’s relative to competition. We went to a couple of races in the Midwest this year, and he raced against these kids in Junior Sprints. Not to bash anyone, but he raced against six or eight other kids, and he destroyed them. There was a fast kid out in the Midwest who Brexton beat a couple of times and he beat Brexton a couple of times. How I judge him is how he does against the competition that shows up. His year this year in the Beginning Box Stock division at Millbridge (Speedway near Salisbury, N.C.) — he ran third in points, but the ones who beat him were 9 years old. The age group is supposed to be 5 to 8. They got grandfathered in and ran another year against Brexton. We won the most races, but we got behind in points and finished third. Next year Brexton will be turning 8 and will finish the year running Beginning Box. The Millbridge crowd is very, very good. It’s probably the most competitive group of racers in the country. We’ve traveled around a lot, and I’d say our home track is the toughest in the country.”

Q. Has he scared you yet?

A. “The first really scary crash… he was warming up and just figuring out how to race and letting the car drift a little sideways and getting faster. It got loose and he lifted and he was already turned right to catch the slide. The car hooked and went straight into the wall on the frontstretch. When I was 15 and coming out of Legends cars and getting my feet wet in Super Late Models, I did exactly the same thing. I was like, ‘Wow, this is ironic.’ But it taught him that you can crash and you’re OK. It broke his helmet. That was probably the scariest one. He’s flipped once. I wasn’t there to see it. Mom was scared, but Brex got out and said, ‘Hey, can we fix it and race later?’ That was good. He’s a racer’s racer. He’s got it going on.”

Q. Last question: Before you walked out of the candy store the last time, did you take a forklift and get a bunch of boxes of candy bars?

A. “Fortunately, I still have an awesome relationship with all the M&Ms folks and the brand people. I did ask for a shipment of stuff back in August. They have another brand, too, called CocoaVia — some nutritional supplements and stuff like that. I asked if they could send it. They showed up yesterday. I can still call upon those guys. They’re great. It’s just really unfortunate for NASCAR and Joe Gibbs Racing and for me and for all of us that M&Ms, which has been a proud supporter of NASCAR for 32 years is no longer with us. Everybody is going to miss that iconic M&Ms paint scheme being on the track, especially the kids. I’m going to miss seeing all the young fans wearing that stuff and cheering us on all the time. But I’m looking forward to them wearing the new stuff with the 8 car and cheering us on at RCR. It’s just going to be a little different.”

Hailie Deegan moves to ThorSport Truck team for 2023

Ford driver Hailie Deegan will race for ThorSport Racing in the Craftsman Truck Series in 2023.

The new season will be Deegan’s third full-time in the Truck series. In 46 starts she has no wins and three top-10 finishes.

Deegan has started one Xfinity race, finishing 13th last October at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Deegan drove for the David Gilliland Racing Ford team in trucks the past two years. Gilliland is switching to Toyota for 2023. Deegan has a Ford contract. The ThorSport team, which has won four truck championships, is moving to Ford after two seasons with Toyota.

“I think the last two seasons in trucks I’ve been trying to figure it out,” Deegan said Thursday. “I feel like I have a good grasp on it now and understand what you need to be successful. There are a lot of pieces to the puzzle. The last two years I’ve been trying to find those pieces. Coming here to ThorSport, they’ve always had the pieces to the puzzle figured out.”

Although Deegan has shown slow progress in her limited time at NASCAR’s national level (her average finish in trucks this season was slightly worse than in 2021, and she has no top fives), she remains one of the most popular drivers in Ford’s motorsports lineup. She has won the Truck Series Most Popular Driver award the past two seasons.

“I’ve been used to pressure my whole life,” Deegan said. “It’s been on me from the start. If you can’t deal with the pressure, you probably shouldn’t have it on you. I’m going to go out and work as hard as I possibly can.”

Deegan will join Ty Majeski, Ben Rhodes and Matt Crafton on the ThorSport team.

NASCAR announces platform to report concerns anonymously

NASCAR announced Thursday that it has partnered with RealResponse, an organization that will allow NASCAR members and others to report concerns and issues anonymously.

NASCAR said the partnership will provide any national series team members with the ability to confidentially reach out to express concerns or report issues via a communication tool. NASCAR personnel will receive the anonymous messages directly and can designate an official to respond to the concern.

NASCAR said concerns can include competition-based items such as gambling or integrity, safety and security or abuse or harassment. Individuals seeking mental health support also can respond. The identity of the industry member reaching out is protected through the RealResponse reporting program.

 “NASCAR wanted to be proactive in providing a tool for industry members such as drivers, crew and other team personnel to safely reach out for help,” said Meghan Miley, managing director of racing operations for NASCAR. “In partnering with RealResponse, we now have a confidential method for reporting. We don’t have a limit to the types of reports industry members can submit, and we can ensure their privacy as they reach out for anonymous support at any time.”

RealResponse was launched in 2016 by former NCAA Division I student-athlete David Chadwick, who saw a need for athletes to have a safe and confidential way to bring feedback to athletic administrations.

Dr. Diandra: Next Gen success depended on experience: More wasn’t better

The Next Gen car’s introduction in 2022 challenged everyone. But more experience wasn’t better when it came to the final season ranking, the number of top-10 finishes or the average finish position.

Ranking 2022

I compared drivers’ 2022 season-ending rank to their 2021 numbers, including only drivers who ran all 36 races in both seasons.

In the graph below, drivers with the largest drop in rank are toward the left in red. Drivers with the largest improvements are toward the right in blue.

A bar chart showing changes in drivers' season rank for 2022 compared with 2021

Brad Keselowski suffered the largest drop, down 18 positions. But Keselowski also changed teams from Penske — home of this year’s champion — to RFK, which won its first race since 2017 this year.

Martin Truex Jr. fell 15 positions. Toyota got off to a slow start, in part due to fielding fewer cars than the other manufacturers. Truex got the worst of it, following up last year’s second-place finish with a 17th-place season — and no wins.

Kevin Harvick broke a 65-race winless streak but finished 15th, 10 positions down from last year’s fifth-place finish.

While Michael McDowell had a career-best year, not making the playoffs automatically lowered his ranking relative to 2021. Defending champion Kyle Larson finished sixth this year after what he called an “up-and-down” season.

If some drivers fall in the standings, others must rise.

Trackhouse Racing led the way in improvements. Ross Chastain earned his first two career wins on the way to making the largest gain in positions at 18.  Teammate Daniel Suárez, had the second-best improvement with a jump of 15 positions.

Chase Briscoe, in his second year at Stewart Haas Racing, went from 23rd to ninth, an improvement of 14 positions. Christopher Bell rose nine positions relative to 2021, and Joey Logano improved by seven positions.

Experience proves a negative

The most-improved drivers at Stewart-Haas Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing were their most-junior drivers. At Team Penske, the oldest driver not only improved the most but won the championship.

Then again, Penske’s oldest driver is only 32.

Much has been made of NASCAR’s “youth movement,” but age doesn’t measure experience. Logano and Austin Dillon were born one month apart, but Logano has run 507 Cup Series races, while Dillon has run 336.

So instead of plotting changes in rank as a function of age, I plot them as a function of how many Cup Series races each driver totaled as of the end of this season. I again put gains in blue and losses in red.

A scatter graph showing changes in rank as a function of number of races run as of the end of 2022

Only 19 drivers qualified for inclusion, but I argue that there’s a clear trend from the lower right to the upper left of the graph. The drivers with the most Cup Series experience had the largest decreases in rank.

  • With the exception of Logano, no driver with more than 365 races under his belt improved his ranking relative to last year.
  • No driver who has run fewer than 275 races lost more than one position in his season rankings. Of the two drivers in this group who each lost a single position:
    • Tyler Reddick had eight DNFs in 2022 compared with two in 2021.
    • Ryan Blaney went winless, which made matching his three-win 2021 record a challenge.
  • The top four gainers in rank have a total of 548 races between them. Suárez is the most experienced of these four drivers with 216 races run.
  • The top four losers in rank have run a combined 2,357 races. Harvick alone has run more races than all four top gainers combined.

Top-10 and average finishes support the trend

The playoff’s elimination format skews the final season rankings. So I examined top-10 finishes — and found the same results.

A scatter graph showing changes in number of top 10 finishes from 2021 to 2022 as a function of number of races run as of the end of 2022. The results show that more experience isn't always better.

More-experienced drivers had fewer top-10 finishes this year than last. Even Logano had two fewer top-10 finishes this year than last year.

  • No driver with more than 470 races earned more top-10 finishes this year than last year.
  • Trackhouse Racing again led the way.
    • Chastain went from eight top-10 finishes in 2021 to 21 in 2022, notching the biggest improvement with 13.
    • Suárez had nine more top 10s, increasing from four to 13.
  • Briscoe, McDowell and Erik Jones each earned seven more top 10s this year than last year.

Bubba Wallace isn’t on the graph because he missed one race in 2022. Nevertheless, he also earned seven more top 10s this year — while running one fewer race.

The data for changes in average finish reinforce the trend: More experience wasn’t better when it came to the Next Gen car.

But the converse isn’t true. Some less-experienced drivers improved while others didn’t.

Will the trend continue in 2023?

Veterans — Denny Hamlin in particular — improved as the season went on. This trend may just be a question of drivers needing to break old habits that don’t work in the new car.

I’ll be watching 2023 to see if the old guard springs back or if some of these drivers decide its time to hang up their firesuits.

