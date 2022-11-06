Title contenders can’t catch Joey Logano

By Nov 6, 2022, 8:30 PM EST
0 Comments

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Chase Elliott said he was “not sure” what led to the contact with Ross Chastain that sent Elliott into the wall, but that moment ended his chances of winning a second Cup championship.

Joey Logano had the dominant car, leading 187 of 312 laps to win Sunday’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway and collect his second Cup crown.

Chastain was the only other title contender to place in the top 10, finishing third. Christopher Bell, doomed by a slow pit stop late, finished 10th. Elliott was 28th, finishing two laps down with his damaged car. 

Elliott’s race turned on Lap 200. He restarted on the inside of the third row and had Chastain behind him. After they crossed the start/finish line, Chastain moved down the track and started to get underneath Elliott’s car as Elliott came down the track. They made contact and it sent Elliott into the inside wall.

“Just disappointed, obviously, ended our day and ended our chance at a win or a championship,” Elliott said. “Just disappointing.”

Chastain said: “I felt like I got position on him, to the left side, the dogleg, and he turned left.”

On Lap 236, Chastain came upon Elliott’s wounded car. Chastain got by but Elliott closed to the rear bumper of Chastain’s car. Chastain managed to pull away.

Asked why he didn’t wreck Chastain, Elliott said: “Just proud of my team and appreciate the effort that they put in and the fight that we had for these last nine weeks.”

After getting by Elliott, the handling on Chastain’s car started to go away. While Bell hounded Logano for fourth place on Lap 257, Chastain was running ninth.

A caution at Lap 269 gave Bell and Chastain another shot at Logano with a faster pit stop. Bell entered pit road fifth and exited 16th after his jackman got his finger caught between the nut and spindle. That ended Bell’s title chances.

“It’s unbelievable how much your pace is better (in clean air),” Bell said. “You take the same cars that are running 10th, 15th and put them in the front, and their pace is always going to be better.

“There were a couple things that we definitely could have done different today, but ultimately (Logano) was lights out all weekend, winning the pole and being super strong in practice. We were just kind of playing catch-up; the rest of us were playing catch-up to him. The best car won the championship, for sure.”

Bell put the race in perspective after finding out Sunday morning that Coy Gibbs, vice chairman at Joe Gibbs Racing, died in his sleep.

“You wake up first thing this morning and super excited and thrilled with life and where you’re at and the opportunity given to you,” Bell said. “To receive news like that a couple hours before you get in the car is extremely tough.

“Just really kind of puts it in perspective that what we’re doing here is not the big picture, for sure. Yeah, just thinking of Joe. I just can’t imagine what Joe is going through and the entire Gibbs family. That’s the important piece.”

With Bell out of a title contention, that left only Chastain.

His car improved after the final pit stop. He got to third place in the final laps and finished 1.2 seconds behind Logano.

So, could the driver who stunned a sport with his video game move at Martinsville to advance to the championship make the move pay off again?

“With five to go, I looked at it going into Turn 3, and I knew (teammate Daniel Suarez) tried it (in a simulator) and other guys, and I just didn’t think that it worked,” Chastain said. 

“I thought that the Martinsville scenario was the perfect scenario for it. My gut told me to do it at Martinsville, and my gut told me not to do it here.”

Even though he fell short of his first title, Chastain didn’t walk away crestfallen.

“I can’t believe how good I feel,” Chastain said. “I finished second in the Truck Series at points in 2019 and was crying pulling in the pits off the track and just got it together kind of and then just lost my mind that night, but then had Xfinity and Cup, and it kind of took my mind off it.

“Right now, I just am proud of what we’ve done, and I feel so good. … There were no tears, no moment where I had to compose myself. It was just genuine good feeling from inside.”

As for Elliott, his mindset was different.

“Looking forward to the offseason,” he said.

Read more about NASCAR

Joey Logano
Long: Cup title caps a special and bittersweet day for Joey Logano
Kyle Busch Gibbs
For Kyle Busch, an emotionally wrenching ending with Gibbs: ‘The hardest...
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
What drivers said at Phoenix Cup championship race

Long: Cup title caps a special and bittersweet day for Joey Logano

By Nov 6, 2022, 11:22 PM EST
0 Comments

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Joey Logano held his 4-year-old son’s hand as they retrieved the checkered flag together Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. The previous night Ty Gibbs celebrated his victory with his father. 

Fathers and sons form the bedrock of NASCAR. Allisons. Pettys. Jarretts. Elliotts. Earnhardts. Their bonds grew as they’ve entertained fathers and sons in the stands for years.

“I’m definitely proud of him,” Coy Gibbs said Saturday night of Ty. “I’ve always got his back as his father.”

Hours later, Coy Gibbs died in his sleep. He was 49.

“It’s just sad,” Logano said. “I don’t have words. … I feel for Ty more than anything.”

Logano spoke as a newly crowned two-time Cup champion after winning Sunday’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway. He celebrated with Hudson, the oldest of Logano’s three children.

They walked hand-in-hand to get the checkered flag. A NASCAR official gave it to Hudson, who skipped down the track still holding his father’s hand. 

Hudson later was loaded into the No. 22 hot rod that his dad drove to victory. They went on a short father-son road trip, doing doughnuts on the way to victory lane.

Ever since (Kevin) Harvick gave his son a ride in the car, I always wanted to do that with Hudson,” Logano said, referring to ride Harvick gave his son Keelan after winning at Michigan in Aug. 2019. “(Hudson is) such a little car guy. It was a special moment to ride together.”

That they got the share this moment was memorable for Logano, who says Hudson is “just a little me. I see so much of me in him.”

The affinity for cars is a bond they share.

“Every night before he goes to bed, he wants to talk about race cars, and he wants to talk about his go-kart in the backyard,” Logano said. “We have a connection … we read car magazines. That’s his bedtime story. He wants to go through classic car magazines.”

Hudson will have much to talk about with his father before bedtime in the coming nights after sharing in the victory celebration. 

Such moments are precious. Bill Elliott reflected this week upon his victory 20 years ago at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and celebrating with his son Chase, who was 6 years old at the time.

“I’m in Victory Lane at Indy in 2002 and now here you are 20 years later and here he is grown and doing his own thing,” Bill Elliott said.

“Life goes by so fast.”

While Hudson may only remember bits and pieces of this day, as he gets older, he’ll have plenty of photos and videos to see how he celebrated with his father. It’s something that the 32-year-old Logano will never forget.

“I always dreamed of winning with him here because I always wanted to take him for a ride,” Logano said.

“If you have kids, you understand the love that you have for them. It’s truly unconditional love. To see him smiling and celebrate the moment together, it’s truly the most awesome feeling. 

“And the fact that we can talk about. The first time I won (the championship in 2018), he was like nine months old. He didn’t know which way was up, could barely hold his head up. Now to see him running up there and grabbing the flag and going for a ride with me, couldn’t have picked a better race to do that for the first time.”

But even in such a moment, Logano could only imagine what Ty Gibbs and his family was going through.

“For the whole sport, it’s a sad day,” Logano said. “For me, it’s a bittersweet type of thing because here we are winning a championship, and here we are one of the people that’s a leader in our sport and someone I’ve known for a while is gone, and I don’t really know how to explain that and how hard that is.

“Obviously our prayers and thoughts go to the Gibbs family and everyone over at JGR. … I couldn’t imagine how Joe (Gibbs) feels right now.

“I don’t really know what else to say. It’s hard. I couldn’t imagine. I don’t know what it’s like. But for Ty to lose his dad, that’s just hard.”

Read more about NASCAR

Kyle Busch Gibbs
For Kyle Busch, an emotionally wrenching ending with Gibbs: ‘The hardest...
NASCAR title contenders
Title contenders can’t catch Joey Logano
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
What drivers said at Phoenix Cup championship race

For Kyle Busch, an emotionally wrenching ending with Gibbs: ‘The hardest of it all’

By Nov 6, 2022, 9:00 PM EST
Kyle Busch Gibbs
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
0 Comments

AVONDALE, Arizona – On the toughest day of his most difficult NASCAR season, Kyle Busch endured several emotionally wrenching farewells Sunday to Joe Gibbs Racing, including one that was cruelly unexpected.

Among the most difficult of goodbyes came as Busch approached the yellow No. 18 Toyota he would drive for the final time in the familiar M&Ms/Mars livery that became his signature over 15 seasons.

“I couldn’t even look at my car to begin with because it was the last time I’m going to see it,” Busch said while getting choked up after a seventh-place finish at Phoenix Raceway. “It’s … it’s hard, man. It’s not easy. Just wish it wasn’t what it was or what it is, but I’m going to miss a lot of our fun folks that we got to spend a lot of time with over the years. Just look forward to new adventures.”

The two-time Cup Series champion and the rest of Joe Gibbs Racing were ready to put Phoenix in the rear-view mirror after racing through overwhelming grief Sunday.

Barely an hour before the race, the team announced that Coy Gibbs, JGR’s vice chairman and chief operating officer, died in his sleep. The son of team patriarch Joe Gibbs had celebrated an Xfinity championship by his son, Ty, several hours earlier.

Busch learned of the news Sunday morning just after completing his hospitality rounds. Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota officials then held a meeting with its four crew chiefs and drivers, but Busch said skipping the race never was considered.

“That’s not in our DNA,” he said. “I think everybody always kind of says that. If it was a family member of mine, I would probably have still ran today because this is all we know. This is what we’ve grown up doing for life. And so I don’t think that was ever a question that we don’t run today.”

Busch was the top-performing Gibbs driver and fittingly finished just ahead of Denny Hamlin, who gave Busch a prerace hug on the starting grid.

“Denny and I, as much as we may not see eye to eye or see the same path sometimes, we do respect one another a whole ton, and we will forever,” said Busch, who joined the team in 2008 two years after Hamlin moved up to Cup with Gibbs’ No. 11. “I hope that we have the opportunity to race each other as we have as teammates at least.

“He’s really close to the family. He’s been there since the very beginning. So we were both emotional anyway at the start of it. We both had our reasons why.”

Despite all the emotions, Busch rebounded from one of the worst races of his Gibbs career (finishing six laps down in 29th because he was so slow Oct. 30 at Martinsville Speedway).

“Probably just the adrenaline, the focus and all of that stuff,” he said about how managed Sunday. “Once you put a helmet on, you’ve got enough stuff going on that you’re worried about and everything else. No different than anything of all the trials I’ve been through this year. Today was obviously the worst of it all. And the hardest of it all.

“Just gave it everything I had, and that’s all we had. Wish it could have been better. Wish it could have been a top five. Top three. Run a little bit better. But I’ll take the satisfaction in being the top Gibbs car today.”

He also will take away fond memories of Coy, whom Busch said “was a lot like me.” Coy Gibbs had moved into a management role at JGR in recent years since his older brother, J.D., had exited as team president after being struck by a degenerative neurological condition that preceded his death in 2019.

“Coy didn’t take any bullshit and told everybody the way it was and straight to their face,” Busch said. “I loved Coy for that and for his tenacity. He took on a huge role in filling the shoes of his brother and maybe a little more on the competition side than the business side in that respect, but he’s done nothing but try to push us all to go forward and win races and be competitive and to be strong and all that.

“Honestly that’s what I’ll remember most about him. But the majority of my thoughts and prayers are with Joe and the family. Everybody else. Heather, Melissa, all of them.”

Though he will leave with strong bonds (Busch gave high fives and hugs to all his team members before speaking to reporters), his last season with Gibbs was largely forgettable.

He finished 14th in the points standings (his worst since his 2005 rookie season with Hendrick Motorsports) with a career-low eight top fives.

Busch said the slide began with the 2020 season, which ended in a split from Adam Stevens (the crew chief for his championships in 2015 and ’19).

“Ever since the breakup with Adam, it’s just not been the same,” Busch said. “We were Jimmie and Chad. We had that capability. Try to form that again with a new group, and it was never the same, but we were successful. We won some races. We had legitimate shots to win a hell of a lot more races this year than we got. But with this new car, man, you’ve got to be on top of it all the time.”

For the second season of the Next Gen, Busch will start anew in the No. 8 Chevrolet at Richard Childress Racing.

Though his official start date won’t be until January 2023 (because of contractual obligations to JGR and Toyota that will tie him up through December and the NASCAR awards ceremony), Busch said he “already has started a little bit” at RCR (including some visits to the team shop).

He has been talking and texting with future teammate Austin Dillon about simulator work and hunting licenses. Busch even dropped a subversive RCR sponsor reference when asked about how he’d be reflecting during the plane ride back to North Carolina (“Maybe I’ll take some 3Chi since the season’s over and not think on the way home.”).

But the pall hanging over Sunday’s race also was a reminder of how tough the season had been.

“It’s got to turn around and get easier at some point,” said Busch, whose wife, Samantha, encapsulated the tumultuous weekend in a social media post late Sunday night. “I don’t know if that’s tomorrow or when that is. We’ve still got the banquet to get through and some other things with the family and all that.

“But this makes it all that much more tougher.”

What drivers said at Phoenix Cup championship race

By Nov 6, 2022, 7:41 PM EST
0 Comments

What drivers said after Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway, won by Joey Logano, who scored his second title:

Joey Logano — winner: (Logano’s son, Hudson, rode with him to Victory Lane).We’ve had so many conversations over the last couple weeks before bedtime. First was Daddy isn’t going to get a pole, and he’s going to meet me out here and we’re going to win the race, and I couldn’t be a liar to my son. So it’s worked out. Ever since (Kevin) Harvick gave his son a ride in the car, I always wanted to do that with Hudson. He’s such a little car guy. It was a special moment to ride together. Man, I can’t say enough about this race team. They just grind it out. They’re so amazing, Paul Wolfe, everybody that puts so much time and effort into the last few weeks. And not just this 22 team, this goes so much deeper when you think of Roush Yates Engines and the motor that’s in this bad boy. You think of everyone at Ford, all the employees at Shell and Pennzoil, everyone that’s supported me. It’s been 10 years with Shell, and to get a couple championships and 31 wins is special.”

Ryan Blaney — Finished second: “I wish we could have won one. We had a great car to do it, and it just didn’t happen. I’m proud of the effort. We had a winning car, and it just didn’t happen. You can’t pass anybody. You get behind someone and get tight and it takes your air away, and that’s all you can do.”

MORE: Phoenix Cup results

MORE: Phoenix driver points

MORE: Phoenix owner points

Ross Chastain — Finished third: “Starting better and racing up there with those guys all day (would have helped). We got our car really good there at the end. Hats off to Phil Surgen (crew chief) and everybody at Trackhouse. It’s incredible to build from 2011. To have my family push me away from the farm to chase this dream. For my mom, my dad and my brother to come out and keep pushing me, keep supporting me and keep being there for me. But today was all about winning the big trophy, and we came up just a little bit short. I think we did everything right there at the end. That was a heck of a drive by us. Who had the No. 1 car second in points on their bingo card on February 1? This is pretty wild. This is a continuation of a lot of people believing in me. To build everything together to come drive this car, there are so many team owners and so many crew members that have put in the work. It’s pretty wild to fight for a Cup Series championship and to have a car fast enough to chase them down to the end. (On contact with Chase Elliott) I think I got a better start. I got to his left-rear, and he tried to cover it late and I was already there. I feel like it was just hard racing and I had position. We could have raced down in the corner side-by-side if he had just kept going the way we were going. I had a really good run. It looked like William (Byron) didn’t get going quite as well as he wanted to. I got to the left of (Elliott) and saw an erratic move that he made to turn left to cover it, but I was already there.”

MORE: Title contenders can’t catch Joey Logano

Chase Briscoe — Finished fourth: “I just didn’t fire off near as good (near the finish).  I was kind of on top of the racetrack a little bit more than I really had been all day. Truthfully, the 22 and the 12 were so good on the short run every time. I just had nothing for them. On the long run, I was typically a little bit better. I just would give up so much on the short run. I just didn’t fire off very good there at the end. I don’t really know why. I don’t know if the track just changed there as the sun was going down. It wasn’t as good. I felt that was the worst run balance-wise we had all day. It’s unfortunate that’s when it came, but, overall, it was a good day. I definitely feel like we’re a top-five team week in and week out, especially these last 10 weeks. It’s just a matter of putting it all together. This was one of the best races we ran start to finish today, but we just came up a little bit short. We still have to get a little bit better, but we definitely got closer to where we need to be.”

Kevin Harvick — Finished fifth: “On the restarts I kept getting on the chip and getting hung in gear and we would get passed by a couple of cars. I just needed a whole run.”

Christopher Bell — Finished 10th: “Wow, wow, wow. Just from being out and then the wins at Charlotte and Martinsville and all of a sudden you wake up this morning and you are racing for a championship, and you are happy, you are elated and then your world comes crashing down. Whenever you get news like that, it puts it in perspective that there is more to this than racing. The whole Gibbs family is in all of our prayers. I’m thinking of them. Ultimately today, the best car won the championship. He was really strong. Proud of our 20 group, though. We fought hard, and at the end of the race – the last pit stop, or what we thought was going to be the last pit stop, we were right there battling for it. I’m just proud to be in this position, proud to be at Joe Gibbs Racing and race this no. 20 car. The DeWalt Camry was – we were there, and hopefully, we can come back here next year. I feel good about where we are at, for sure. I’m hopeful that my group stays the exact same, from mechanics, engineers and obviously Adam Stevens on top of the pit box because I feel like we have a good thing going. We feel like we are right there on the brink of being there every week and being a title contender, year-in and year-out. Just really thankful to be here and very, very incredibly saddened by the news today, and I’m thinking of the Gibbs family.”

Austin Dillon — Finished 13th: “We had a solid day at Phoenix Raceway. Our Get Bioethanol Chevrolet started off tight, but throughout the day we were able to adjust on it and be in the fight at the end. There weren’t many cautions during the race today, so we had to be on top of our adjustments. Our pit crew did a great job on pit road, and Justin Alexander laid out a good strategy that kept us in the top 20 all day. To leave the last race of the year finishing 13th and taking home 11th in points gives my RCR team momentum to start the 2023 season.”

Tyler Reddick — Finished 23rd: “I’m really proud of this whole team’s effort over the years. We have come such a long way in three years’ time. I learned a lot with this group. Anything I wanted to learn and anything I wanted to do, they’ve given me the platform to learn and be a better driver. I’m just really thankful for everyone’s efforts over the years from everyone at RCR and ECR Engines for the fantastic power that we’ve had. We all worked hard and were able to do a lot of great things, and I will always remember that. We had high hopes for our day and we were pretty close with our Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet. Unfortunately, we had a little bit of a tough day on pit road, and that put us back there in the mess. We got caught four-wide going into Turn 3. That doesn’t work, and we got quite a bit of damage that pretty much set us back for the rest of the day. At the very end there, we were able to get it back where it needed to be, but we just ran out of time.”

Ty Dillon — Finished 26th: “We rebounded there at the end. Our Petty GMS team was able to get the car a little bit better towards the end of the race. I’d say it was a decent end to the year. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to drive the No. 42 Chevy this season. We had a lot of memories made this season, and I had a lot of fun behind the wheel. Thank you to Maury Gallagher, Richard Petty, the fans, and all of our partners. On to what’s next for me.”

Chase Elliott — Finished 28th: (Asked about contact with Ross Chastain) “Yeah, I’m not sure. I’m not sure. Looking forward to the off-season, and really proud of our team for the fight that we put in today. I felt like we just kind of peaked right there before we crashed, and I felt like we got our car driving pretty good. We just had our best pit stop of the day, so that was all really solid. And heck, we were right there next to the 22 (winner Joey Logano). I thought we had a shot at it all the way up until we didn’t, and that’s unfortunately the way it goes sometimes. I feel like we had gotten it driving about as good as it had been all weekend, honestly. When we split the stage and some of those guys stayed out and ran long and we went a lap down and made our lap back up there under green, that run, I thought our car was driving pretty good.”

Brad Keselowski — Finished 35th: “It just caught fire and the next thing I knew we were sitting there. It’s a bummer, but we’ll hopefully learn something from it and move on. We’re making a lot of progress. It’s obviously a bummer way to end the season, but a lot of progress as a company and we need to have a big off-season of learning.”

Read more about NASCAR

Joey Logano
Long: Cup title caps a special and bittersweet day for Joey Logano
Kyle Busch Gibbs
For Kyle Busch, an emotionally wrenching ending with Gibbs: ‘The hardest...
NASCAR title contenders
Title contenders can’t catch Joey Logano

Phoenix Cup results: Joey Logano wins race and championship

By Nov 6, 2022, 7:01 PM EST
0 Comments

Team Penske driver Joey Logano dominated Sunday’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway, winning the 312-lap chase and claiming his second NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Logano won the pole and dominated much of the race, winning the first stage easily. He led 187 of the 312 laps, including the final 30.

Chase Elliott‘s shot at the championship disappeared with 112 laps to go when he was spun by Ross Chastain. Elliott hit the inside wall, damaging his car. He returned to the track but couldn’t keep pace with the other contenders.

MORE: Joey Logano wins race and championship

Christopher Bell fell victim to a slow pit stop late in the race.

Chastain chased Logano over the closing laps but couldn’t mount a serious challenge.

Phoenix Cup results

Phoenix driver points

Phoenix owner points

Read more about NASCAR

Joey Logano
Long: Cup title caps a special and bittersweet day for Joey Logano
Kyle Busch Gibbs
For Kyle Busch, an emotionally wrenching ending with Gibbs: ‘The hardest...
NASCAR title contenders
Title contenders can’t catch Joey Logano