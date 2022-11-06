Coy Gibbs, son of NASCAR and NFL Hall of Famer and father of Xfinity champ, dies at 49

By Nov 6, 2022, 3:57 PM EST
0 Comments

AVONDALE, Arizona – Coy Gibbs, the son of NASCAR and NFL Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, died in his sleep, according to a release from Joe Gibbs Racing.

Coy Gibbs was 49. He was the vice chairman and chief operating officer at JGR and the father of Ty Gibbs, who won the 2022 Xfinity Series championship Saturday by winning the season finale at Phoenix Raceway hours before his father’s death.

“It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night,” the team said in its statement. “The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”

Coy Gibbs had moved into a bigger executive role at JGR since his older brother, J.D., had vacated the team president role while battling a degenerative neurological disease. J.D. Gibbs died Jan. 11, 2019 at the age of 49.

Coy Gibbs also started and ran Joe Gibbs Racing’s motocross team, which was a winner and championship contender in Supercross.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Coy Gibbs,” NASCAR chairman and CEO Jim France said. “On behalf of the France Family and all of NASCAR, I extend my deepest condolences to Joe, Pat, Heather, the Gibbs family and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing on the loss of Coy, a true friend and racer.”

Before becoming a racing executive, Coy Gibbs was a successful athlete in multiple sports. He starred as a middle linebacker at Stanford University from 1991-94 before moving into a racing career as a driver.

After racing Late Models in NASCAR series in the late 1990s, he made his Craftsman Truck Series debut in 2000 and raced full time on the circuit from 2001-02. In 58 trucks starts, he had six top five finishes.

After his Xfinity Series debut in 2002, he raced full time on the circuit for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2003. He retired from driving after the season to focus on his role in racing management and nurturing Ty’s burgeoning career.

Ty Gibbs had been scheduled to drive in Sunday’s Cup Series championship finale for 23XI Racing but was replaced by Daniel Hemric.

During the NBC prerace show, analyst Dale Jarrett, who won the 1993 Daytona 500 with Joe Gibbs Racing, said he was “stunned, devastated” by the news.

“It’s family to me because of my association and the opportunities they gave me,” Jarrett said. “To get to know this family and to see Coy come from a college football career, try racing, do anything and everything to be a part of the family business there. And to bring Ty along and put him in a championship situation.

“If there’s any consolation in thinking about this, he was able to watch Ty win his championship yesterday. But my heart, my thoughts and prayers to Joe, Pat, Ty and everyone in the Gibbs family.”

NASCAR on NBC analyst Kyle Petty, who lost his son, Adam, in a 2000 crash, said he had many discussions with Joe Gibbs after the death of J.D. Gibbs.

“These are the days in this sport we are a family,” Petty said. “You hurt for this family. There are no words. This is his second son, and I was just crushed when I found out about it. It’s the worst thing a parent can go through to lose a child. But Coy was loved and we can look at so many positive things. That’s what we have to look at, anytime you have this situation, you have to look at the positive side.

“And Joe Gibbs, Pat are strong in their faith. That’s all you have is that faith you’re going to see them again. They’re in a better place. It breaks my heart. It truly, truly again brings you back to that moment in your life. And I know it takes him back and Pat back to that moment they lost J.D. It’s a sadness that will fall on this place as more and more people find out.”

Joe Gibbs started his NASCAR Cup Series team in 1993 after winning three Super Bowls as the coach of the Washington Redskins. Joe Gibbs was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2020 after his fourth Cup Series championship.

Coy Gibbs is survived by his wife, Heather, and four children.

Joey Logano wins race, NASCAR Cup Series championship

By Nov 6, 2022, 6:44 PM EST
0 Comments

Joey Logano made the drive to a second NASCAR Cup Series championship a Sunday afternoon beatdown.

Logano dominated Sunday’s 312-mile season finale at Phoenix Raceway to win the race and the Cup championship, the second of his career. He easily outran championship contenders Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott.

Remarkably, Logano was ahead of the other three championship drivers Sunday on every green-flag lap except one.

Logano surged to the race lead after a restart with 33 laps to go, firing off from third place to pass leader Chase Briscoe. Chastain was seventh on the restart and couldn’t keep pace with Logano, who had the best car most of the afternoon. Chastain made gains in the final few laps but couldn’t challenge Logano.

The race for the title became a competition between Logano and Chastain over the closing miles. Bell fell back because of a slow pit stop, and Elliott’s car was damaged earlier in the race.

Logano’s championship completed a successful year for team owner Roger Penske. Will Power won the IndyCar title for Team Penske, marking the first time Penske has won both championships in the same year.

Logano, 32, became the first Ford driver to win two Cup championships since David Pearson won titles in 1968 and ’69. Logano is the 17th driver to win multiple Cup titles.

“It’s all about championships.,” Logano said. “That’s what it’s all about, and we worked so hard the last couple weeks trying to put ourselves in position. And everything that happened in 2020, I knew we just wanted to have a solid run and do this today. I can’t thank Ford and Shell-Pennzoil enough for supporting me over the last 10 years, getting us a couple championships today. All our partners at Team Penske, everybody that works on these cars. It’s such a big deal to win these championships. It impacts so many people’s lives.”

A major incident involving the championship contenders occurred on a restart with 112 laps remaining. Elliott dropped to the inside entering Turn 1 and was clipped from behind by Chastain. The contact sent Elliott into a side and into the inside wall, damaging his car. Elliott lost a lap as his crew made repairs, and he dropped to 30th place. Slowed because of the damage, he eventually two more laps.

Logano, the pole winner, led all 60 laps to win the first stage. There were no cautions during Stage 1.

The first on-track caution occurred early in the second stage when Landon Cassill bounced off the outside wall in Turn 2 and was hit by Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ty Gibbs, who won the Xfinity Series championship Saturday, missed Sunday’s race because of the death of his father, Coy, Joe Gibbs Racing’s vice chairman. A moment of silence was held in memory of Coy Gibbs prior to the race.

Stage 1 winner: Joey Logano

Stage 2 winner: Ryan Blaney

Next: The 2023 Cup season is scheduled to begin Feb. 5 with the Clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR mourning Coy Gibbs
NASCAR community mourns Coy Gibbs
Coy Gibbs dies
Coy Gibbs, son of NASCAR and NFL Hall of Famer and father of Xfinity champ,...
Ty Gibbs Daniel Hemric
Daniel Hemric replaces Ty Gibbs in No. 23 at Phoenix finale after death of...

NASCAR community mourns Coy Gibbs

By Nov 6, 2022, 4:30 PM EST
0 Comments

AVONDALE, Arizona — The NASCAR world was in mourning Sunday as the death of Coy Gibbs cast a pall over the Cup Series’ championship finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Gibbs, the vice chairman and chief operating officer at Joe Gibbs Racing, died in his sleep at 49 just hours after his son, Ty, won the 2022 Xfinity Series championship with a victory in the season finale.

NASCAR chairman and CEO Jim France said in a statement that “we are heartbroken by the loss of Coy Gibbs.”

“Racing is a family and the relationships within the entire garage go so much deeper than on-track competition,” Toyota Racing Development president David Wilson said in a release. “Today, we lost a dear part of our family. The loss of Coy Gibbs is devastating to everyone at Toyota and TRD. Our deepest condolences and prayers are with Joe, Pat, Heather, Ty, Case, Jett and Elle and the entire Gibbs family and Joe Gibbs Racing family.”

Longtime JGR drivers Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch (who was making his final start as a Gibbs driver before moving to Richard Childress Racing next season) both tweeted they would be racing with heavy hearts on the 1-mile oval.

“Today we will do what we don’t want to do, but we will unite as a family and race for the name on our chest,” Hamlin wrote.

On the prerace starting grid, Busch appeared to be quavering during the national anthem, which followed a moment of silence for Gibbs in the invocation.

“Words can’t describe this day,” Busch posted on social media. “Today already was going to be tough enough, but it’s even more gut-wrenching now. Heartbroken.”

Joe Gibbs Racing was competing for the Cup Series championship Sunday with the No. 20 Toyota of Christopher Bell, whose pit crew includes front tire changer Jackson Gibbs. The son of the late J.D. Gibbs posted a tribute on his helmet to his Uncle Coy.

Several other NASCAR drivers (and Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks) also posted their support for the Gibbs family.

Ty Gibbs had been scheduled to drive in Sunday’s race but was replaced by Daniel Hemric in 23XI Racing’s No. 23 Toyota.

Daniel Hemric replaces Ty Gibbs in No. 23 at Phoenix finale after death of Coy Gibbs

By Nov 6, 2022, 2:30 PM EST
0 Comments

AVONDALE, Arizona – Because of the death of his father, Ty Gibbs will be replaced by Daniel Hemric in the No. 23 Toyota for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Joe Gibbs Racing confirmed in a statement that Coy Gibbs died in his sleep Saturday night.

The 23XI Racing team had confirmed the driver switch at 2:10 p.m. ET Sunday, almost 90 minutes before the green flag for the race to determine the championship in NASCAR’s premier series.

Gibbs, 20, captured the 2022 Xfinity Series championship Saturday night at Phoenix for Joe Gibbs Racing and was set to make his 16th Cup start this season in place of Kurt Busch, who has been sidelined since late July because of a concussion.

Hemric, who won the 2021 Xfinity championship by winning last year’s finale at Phoenix in his last start with Joe Gibbs Racing, drives full time on the Xfinity circuit for Kaulig Racing, which he joined after his only year at JGR.

He has 46 starts in the Cup Series, including eight in Kaulig’s No. 16 Chevrolet this year. Hemric has a career-best finish of fifth at Talladega Superspeedway in 2019.

This will mark the North Carolina native’s third Cup start at Phoenix. He finished 18th and 21st on the 1-mile oval during his lone full-time Cup season in 2019 with Richard Childress Racing.

Though there has been no official announcement, it’s been widely expected that Gibbs will be promoted to the Cup Series next season in the No. 18 ride being vacated by Kyle Busch.

In place of Kurt Busch, Gibbs started the final six races of the regular season in 23XI Racing’s No. 45 Camry. The team moved Gibbs to the No. 23 for the playoffs in a swap that put Bubba Wallace in the No. 45 that was eligible for the team championship.

In his first full-time Xfinity Series season, Gibbs clinched the championship with his seventh victory of the season Saturday. He led 125 of 200 laps while outdueling JR Motorsports’ title-eligible trio of Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier and Josh Berry.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Joey Logano wins race, NASCAR Cup Series championship
NASCAR mourning Coy Gibbs
NASCAR community mourns Coy Gibbs
Coy Gibbs dies
Coy Gibbs, son of NASCAR and NFL Hall of Famer and father of Xfinity champ,...

Title race another chance for more memories for Chase Elliott, family

By Nov 6, 2022, 6:05 AM EST
0 Comments

AVONDALE, Ariz. — To a sport, he is seen as a rock star and a champion, but to Bill and Cindy Elliott, he’s just Chase, their son.

“Your babies are always your babies,” Cindy Elliott told NBC Sports of her 26-year-old son who seeks to become the 17th multi-time Cup champion in NASCAR history and break a tie with his Hall of Fame father in series crowns.

To Bill Elliott, he sees how his son has grown. He thinks back to his Brickyard 400 win in 2002 and the photos of a young Chase celebrating with him.

“It’s how fast things go,” Bill Elliott said of how time has passed. “I’m in Victory Lane at Indy in 2002 and now here you are 20 years later and here he is grown and doing his own thing.

“Life goes by so fast.”

It makes Bill Elliott think about days gone by.

“I still think the most fun times we had together are the things we did when we lived in Colorado and he was go-kart racing out there,” Bill Elliott said of his son’s early days racing. “It was just kind of a great time. I think it was a fun series we ran. There wasn’t a lot of pressure. I kind of still see him in that. Times have gone on, he’s grown up and he’s his own person.”

That also was a special time for Chase Elliott.

“We did a couple of fun years out there,” Chase Elliott said. “Dad was, I guess, thinking he was retired at the time. Just enjoyed being dad, enjoyed going to the racetrack and us racing together, working on the go-karts, cleaning trailers, all the things that come along with it.

“Yeah, they were special years. Certainly glad I have them to look back on.”

Cindy Elliott sums up such experiences by saying: “Enjoy and embrace every moment.”

Chase Elliott
Chase Elliott has won the NMPA Most Popular Driver Award the past four seasons. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Sunday marks the third consecutive year Elliott has made the Cup championship race. He won the 2020 title and finished fourth last year. Should he win this year, Elliott would become the second youngest driver to win multiple Cup crowns, trailing only Jeff Gordon.

Cindy Elliott says that this weekend will be “just as nerve-racking as it was last year and the year before.”

One thing that is different is how inconsistent Elliott and his No. 9 team have been in the playoffs.

He won at Talladega in the Round of 12 but that is one of only three top-10 finishes he’s had in the playoffs. Elliott started each round as the leader based on the playoff points he collected in the regular season but faltered in the first race in each round. 

“I feel like we have as good of an opportunity as anybody,” Elliott said of Sunday’s title race. “Yes, our playoffs has been up and down, probably more down than it has been up really for how we ran leading into it.

But when I sit back and I look at this weekend, the way this format is, the way the final four works, if you’re in, you have a shot, number one. Number two, we haven’t wrote the ending yet, right? The narrative is there for you to make it whatever you want to and however you execute your day into being.”

Not every champion was the favorite entering the season finale. 

Kyle Busch was not viewed as the favorite in 2019 but emerged the champion, winning his second crown. 

In 2018, Joey Logano was viewed as the underdog and quipped that it was “The Big 3 and me.” He won the championship, beating Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch that season. 

Jimmie Johnson was not headed for his seventh series title in 2016 until a late caution changed that race and led to Johnson joining Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for most series crowns. 

So anything is possible in one race for a championship. 

“His confidence is high,” car owner Rick Hendrick said of Elliott. “I think he’s so competitive, he just wants to be there for the team and the organization and for himself. He knows how good he is.

I’ve talked to him several times this week. He’s ready for this race. He wants to win another championship.”

While Elliott’s playoff has proved challenging, it was during this time that the sport took notice when he spoke up at Talladega about safety concerns with the Next Gen car. It came after teammate Alex Bowman suffered a concussion at Texas the previous week. Elliott was among high-profile drivers who discussed the issue. It gained attention because Elliott typically does not interject him into such discussions, but he felt it was important then.

With changes being made to the car for next season to help drivers, the focus for Elliott has returned to playoffs and now a championship. 

But he also knows these are the days he’ll look back upon sometime in the future.

“I want to do well,” Elliott said. “I want to do my job. I think you have to mentally be where you need to be to do that. I think sometimes that can take away from being able to enjoy certain moments or certain instances.

“But I try really hard to because I know you’re not going to get this time back, you’re not going to get these years back. I certainly respect that aspect of life and how fragile it can be, frankly.”

His father takes a moment to look back and he thinks about celebrating his Indianapolis win with his son 20 years ago.

“Kissing the bricks,” Bill Elliott said, “ he’s standing there like, ‘What are you doing?” He’s got that look of what are you doing down there? I don’t think he got it.”

Winning, though, his son gets.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Joey Logano wins race, NASCAR Cup Series championship
NASCAR mourning Coy Gibbs
NASCAR community mourns Coy Gibbs
Coy Gibbs dies
Coy Gibbs, son of NASCAR and NFL Hall of Famer and father of Xfinity champ,...