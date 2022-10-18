Joey Logano: Bubba Wallace could have cost Kyle Larson his life

By Oct 18, 2022, 10:40 AM EDT
0 Comments

Former NASCAR champion Joey Logano was critical of the actions Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway by Bubba Wallace, saying the 23XI Racing driver could have cost Kyle Larson his life.

After Larson squeezed Wallace’s No. 45 Toyota into the wall on Lap 95, Wallace moved down the track and hit Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet in the right rear. Larson slid up the track into a heavy driver’s-side impact with the outside wall after contact with playoff contender Christopher Bell.

After the drivers climbed from their cars, Wallace walked down the track to yell at Larson and push him several times.

“The retaliation is not OK in the way it happened,” Logano said Tuesday during “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “If he spun him to the infield, maybe it’s a little better, but right-rear hooking someone in the dogleg is not OK. I don’t know if everyone realizes how bad that could have been. That could have been the end of Kyle Larson’s career. That to me was what was on the line. Or his life. That is the worst spot to get right-rear hooked into a corner. The dogleg is pretty sharp. When you come in and hit the angle that he hit, in a way, he was lucky to hit (Bell) a little bit to soften it a little bit.

“(Larson) might have flush-hit that thing in the side. And then game over. There’s no room for that. You can’t do that. If it’s under caution and you’re banging doors. I don’t know that that’s OK, either, but at least you’re not putting someone’s life at risk. … I don’t like using cars for a weapon.

“If you’re that mad, just get out and fight him. That’s fine if that’s what you really want to do and that’s how you want to handle it. That’s fine. You can make someone’s life hell if you want to racing them, but do I think just straight up blasting them into the wall is OK, no. Because the consequences are way bigger than just a race, and you’ll live with regret the rest of your life. That’s the bottom line. If you seriously injured somebody in retaliation for something that wasn’t huge, I don’t think you can live with yourself after that. I don’t want to take that risk.”

Wallace apologized for the incident Monday night. NASCAR could announce penalties as early as Tuesday afternoon.

Logano won Sunday’s race to advance to the Championship Four at Phoenix Raceway.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Power Rankings
NASCAR Power Rankings: Joey Logano jumps to the front
Spire Dillon LaJoie 2023
Spire names drivers Corey LaJoie, Ty Dillon for its 2023 NASCAR Cup Series...
Josh Berry JRM
Josh Berry will return to JR Motorsports Xfinity team in 2023

NASCAR Power Rankings: Joey Logano jumps to the front

By Oct 18, 2022, 12:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

After a crazy rollercoaster of a racing season, the Power Rankings have concluded that a driver and team on top of the world one week can be lost in another hemisphere the next week.

The term “momentum” seems to have faded from the NASCAR Cup Series lexicon.

The latest to jump to the top of the rankings is Joey Logano, who won last Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a late-race surge (and fresher tires). Logano thus became the first driver locked into a Championship Four spot in Phoenix Nov. 6, and he also advanced four spots in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings to first.

MORE: Joey Logano criticizes Bubba Wallace for Sunday race incident

Joining Chase Elliott (five) and Tyler Reddick (three), Logano is in high-flying company as one of only three drivers with at least three wins this year. And he scored one at exactly the right time with a championship-finale spot on the line.

NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Joey Logano (No. 5 last week) — Logano punches his ticket to the Phoenix championship run and his pursuit of a second title.

2. Denny Hamlin (No. 2 last week) — Hamlin finished a solid fifth at Las Vegas and is plus-6 points to the cutline entering Homestead-Miami Speedway. He has had six top 10s in the past seven races.

3. Chase Elliott (No. 1 last week) — Elliott was mysteriously absent from the jousting at the front Sunday at Las Vegas and finished 21st with no laps led.

4. Ross Chastain (No. 9 last week) — Chastain lost Sunday’s race to a surging Joey Logano but showed power, leading a race-high 68 laps.

5. Chase Briscoe (No. 6 last week) — Briscoe continues to defy the doubters. He finished fourth at Las Vegas to extend his streak of top-10 runs to four.

6. Ryan Blaney (No. 3 last week) — Blaney ran into a series of issues Sunday (including his anger at other drivers) and slumped to a 28th-place finish. He remains in the championship hunt but is minus-11 to the cutline.

MORE: Playoffs frustrating Blaney, Elliott

7. Christopher Bell (No. 4 last week) — Bell was an innocent victim of the Bubba WallaceKyle Larson brouhaha at Las Vegas. Damage from that accident left him with a 34th-place finish and an eighth-place spot in the Round of 8 standings.

8. Kyle Larson (No. 7 last week) — Larson had a strong car at Vegas, but contact with Bubba Wallace led to all sorts of drama (and a few shoves), and Larson parked with a 35th-place finish, one spot in front of Wallace.

9. William Byron (No. 8 last week) — Byron finished 13th at Vegas and was generally absent from up-front racing. He’s minus-6 to the cutline entering this weekend.

10. Tyler Reddick (No. 10 last week) — Reddick isn’t waddling like a lame duck in his final weeks with Richard Childress Racing. He led 32 laps at Vegas and finished sixth.

Read more about NASCAR

Spire Dillon LaJoie 2023
Spire names drivers Corey LaJoie, Ty Dillon for its 2023 NASCAR Cup Series...
Bubba Wallace Joey Logano
Joey Logano: Bubba Wallace could have cost Kyle Larson his life
Josh Berry JRM
Josh Berry will return to JR Motorsports Xfinity team in 2023

 

Spire names drivers Corey LaJoie, Ty Dillon for its 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season

By Oct 18, 2022, 11:05 AM EDT
Spire Dillon LaJoie 2023
Getty Images
0 Comments

Spire Motorsports announced a two-driver lineup of Corey LaJoie and Ty Dillon for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

LaJoie, 31, will return for his third consecutive season with the team. He is ranked 31st in the points standings and finished a career-best fifth in the March 20 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

He also led a career-best 19 laps in his No. 7 Chevrolet during the July 10 race at Atlanta before crashing in a battle with Chase Elliott for the victory on the final restart.

This will be the fifth consecutive season in NASCAR’s premier series for LaJoie, who has five top 10s in 197 career Cup starts. Ryan Sparks will remain the crew chief for LaJoie and also has been promoted to the team’s director of competition. Sparks and LaJoie joined Spire as a duo after being paired at GoFas Racing in 2020.

“With another year under our belts and a notebook on the new car, I know we can have a solid season and get that first win,” LaJoie said in a release. “It’s cool my buddy Ty is joining us as well. It will be nice to have a full-time teammate in the No. 77.”

Dillon, 30, will join Spire Motorsports after spending the 2022 season in the No. 42 Chevrolet of Petty GMS Racing. He is ranked 29th in the points standings with a season-best finish of 10th in the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race.

The 2023 season will be Dillon’s sixth full time on the Cup circuit. He ran for Germain Racing from 2017-20 with a career-best finish of third in the Oct. 4, 2020 race at Talladega Superspeedway. Kevin Bellicourt, who has been the crew chief for Spire’s No. 77 the past two seasons, will be Dillon’s crew chief.

In 199 Cup starts, Dillon has two top fives and seven top 10s. He has finished a career-best 24th in the points twice (2017, ’19). Dillon also has three victories in the Camping World Truck Series (where he finished second in the 2013 standings). He won the July 26, 2014 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as a rookie in the Xfinity Series, where he finished in the top five of the standings in three consecutive seasons.

“I’m thankful for this opportunity, a new beginning with a very hungry team that is excited for the future,” Dillon said in a release. “Spire Motorsports has been growing year after year when you look at the way that Corey and the No. 7 team has developed to be competitive. The organization is heading in the right direction and I’m excited to be a part of bringing the No. 77 up to where Corey has been running. Hopefully we raise the whole level of competition together.”

Spire Motorsports will have two full-time drivers for the first time in its history. The team started with the 2019 Cup Series season with eight drivers splitting time in the No. 77 Chevrolet. Justin Haley delivered the team its first victory in a rain-shortened race July 7, 2019 at Daytona International Speedway.

LaJoie became its first full-time driver last season, and the team expanded to a second full-time car in 2022 that has been shared by four drivers.

“There’s little doubt that we raised some eyebrows when we entered the sport as race team owners,” Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson said in a release. “We knew that we needed to learn how to crawl before we attempted to walk and eventually run. We’ve been quite fortunate to build a strong foundation for Spire Motorsports over the past several years. That’s a testament to the people of Spire Motorsports, and Corey LaJoie, Ryan Sparks and Kevin Bellicourt have been the bedrock of this organization.

“The next step in our progression is to add an equally capable full-time driver for the No. 77 team and we’ve found just that individual in Ty Dillon. Clearly, the path that (fellow Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr) and I have taken to be here today has been atypical. We have great respect for our contemporaries in the sport, and we are humbled to be among them. Collectively, we’ve been fortunate to serve a lot of functions and roles in racing over the past 20 years.  That allows us to have a great appreciation and perspective of what it takes to be successful in this super-competitive environment. We’re very proud of what every member of the organization has helped us build.”

Josh Berry will return to JR Motorsports Xfinity team in 2023

By Oct 18, 2022, 10:15 AM EDT
0 Comments

Josh Berry will return to the JR Motorsports No. 8 Chevrolet for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

The team announced Berry’s return Tuesday, two days after he won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and earned a spot in the Xfinity Championship Four Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway.

MORE: Winners and losers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Berry, 32, has won a career-high three races this season in the No. 8 car, scoring at Dover, Charlotte and Vegas. In 52 series starts with JR Motorsports, Berry has earned five victories, 17 top-five and 32 top-10 finishes and claimed a spot in the Xfinity playoffs in his first year of eligibility.

“We’ve been lucky to have Josh spend so much of his career with JR Motorsports. He’s been successful at every level for us,” said team co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. in a statement released by the team. “He’s performed well and won races in our cars, and now he’s contending for NASCAR championships. He established our Late Model team as a championship-caliber program and is now contributing to our Xfinity program. And I couldn’t be more proud to have him back at JRM in 2023.”

Berry began with JR Motorsports in 2010, when he campaigned all across the Southeast with the team’s Late Model team, earning 94 victories. Combined with his NXS victories, Berry is just one win shy of 100 career wins under the JRM banner.

MORE: NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

“JR Motorsports has always been my home as a racer, and I’m proud to return to JRM and the No. 8 team for 2023,” Berry said in a team statement. “When I came here, it was as a Late Model driver and mechanic, and when I got the opportunity to race full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, it was a dream come true. We’ll race for a series championship next month, and that’s nearly full-circle for me with the team.”

The team said sponsors will be announced later.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Power Rankings
NASCAR Power Rankings: Joey Logano jumps to the front
Spire Dillon LaJoie 2023
Spire names drivers Corey LaJoie, Ty Dillon for its 2023 NASCAR Cup Series...
Bubba Wallace Joey Logano
Joey Logano: Bubba Wallace could have cost Kyle Larson his life

Bubba Wallace apologizes for actions after incident with Kyle Larson

By Oct 17, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT
6 Comments

Bubba Wallace apologized Monday night for his actions after his on-track incident with Kyle Larson in Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

After he was forced into the wall while racing Larson, Wallace’s car came down the track and hooked Larson, sending both into the wall. Wallace told NBC Sports’ Marty Snider that his steering did not work at that point. Larson said that Wallace’s action was retaliatory.

After the cars came to rest, Wallace exited his car before safety personnel arrived, walked on the track during the caution to Larson and repeatedly shoved Larson before a NASCAR official stepped in.

Wallace wrote in his apology Monday: “I compete with immense passion, and with passion at times comes frustration. Upon reflecting, I should have represented our partners and core team values better than I did by letting my frustrations follow me outside of the car. You live and learn, and I intend to learn from this.”

Toyota teammate Christopher Bell was collected in the race and could not continue. Bell is last among the remaining playoff drivers in the standings heading into Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Wallace also wrote in his statement: “I want to apologize to NASCAR and the fans, along with Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Toyota for putting them in a situation in the Playoffs that they do not deserve.”

NASCAR has stated it will review the entirety of the incident between Wallace and Larson. Any penalties could come Tuesday.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Power Rankings
NASCAR Power Rankings: Joey Logano jumps to the front
Spire Dillon LaJoie 2023
Spire names drivers Corey LaJoie, Ty Dillon for its 2023 NASCAR Cup Series...
Bubba Wallace Joey Logano
Joey Logano: Bubba Wallace could have cost Kyle Larson his life