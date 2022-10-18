Bubba Wallace suspended one race by NASCAR

NASCAR has suspended Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace for Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway because he wrecked Kyle Larson during last Sunday’s event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR announcement was made late Tuesday afternoon. The penalty does not include a fine or points deduction.

John Hunter Nemechek is expected to replace Wallace Sunday. 23XI Racing had not announced whether it plans to appeal the suspension.

Sunday’s incident began when Larson slid up the track, pushing Wallace into the outside wall. Wallace bounced off the wall and moved down the track and hooked Larson’s car, which collected title contender Christopher Bell as it spun. Bell could not continue in the race and is in last place in the playoff standings entering Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

After both drivers climbed from their cars, Wallace walked to Larson, yelled at him and then shoved him several times. Wallace then walked toward the pits as a NASCAR official tried to redirect him to a waiting safety vehicle.

NASCAR chief operating officer Steve O’Donnell told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that the penalty is specific to “what took place on the race track. When we look at how that incident occurred, in our minds it was really a dangerous act. We thought that was intentional and put other competitors at risk. As we look at the sport and where we are, we thought that definitely crossed the line.”

O’Donnell said data allowed NASCAR to view the incident from different angles. “We’re confident in the data we have and why we made it (the decision),” he said.

“We really had to react, and it’s an action we really don’t want to see going forward.”

Former series champion Joey Logano criticized Wallace’s on-track actions Tuesday, saying that he put Larson’s life at risk.

Wallace claimed after the race that he did not deliberately wreck Larson, but Larson disagreed.

“It is what it is,” Larson said. “Just aggression turned into frustration, and he retaliated.”

Portions of the NASCAR Rule Book mentioned in the suspension announcement:

“Section 4.3.A — NASCAR Membership is a privilege. With that privilege comes certain benefits, responsibilities, and obligations. Correct and proper conduct, both on and off the racetrack, is part of a Member’s responsibilities. A Member’s actions can reflect upon the sport as a whole and on other NASCAR Members. Ideally, NASCAR Members are role models for the many fans who follow this sport, regardless of the type of license a Member may hold, or the specific Series in which a Member may participate. Therefore, NASCAR views a Member’s conduct, both on and off the racetrack, which might constitute a behavioral Rules violation under this Rule Book with great importance.

Section 4.4.C — Member actions that could result in a loss of 25-50 driver and Team Owner Points and/or and $50,000-$100,000 fine. and/or one Violations may also result in Race suspension (s) , indefinite suspension, or termination:

Physical confrontation with a NASCAR Official, media members, fans, etc.

Member-to-Member confrontation(s) with physical violence and other violent manifestations such as significant threat(s) and/or abuse and/or endangerment.

Attempting to manipulate the outcome of the Race or championship.

Intentionally wrecking or spinning another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from Competition as a result.

Section 4.4 E (portion) — Member actions that could result in a fine and/or indefinite suspension, or termination:

Actions by a NASCAR Member that NASCAR finds to be detrimental to stock car racing or NASCAR.”

Wallace apologized for his actions Monday night. “I compete with intense passion, and with passion at times comes frustration,” he wrote. “Upon reflecting, I should have represented our partners and core team values better than I did by letting my frustrations follow me outside of the car. You live and learn, and I intend to learn from this. I want to apologize to NASCAR and the fans, along with Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota for putting them in a situation in the Playoffs that they do not deserve.”

Joey Logano won the race to secure a position in the Championship Four at Phoenix Raceway Nov. 6.