Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

INDIANAPOLIS – Team owner Roger Penske smiled Friday and said “stay tuned” when asked about a contract extension for Joey Logano.

“I would say I’m smiling,” Penske said at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Logano’s contract expires after the 2023 season. Penske said in May that the team and Logano were working on a contract extension after completing a multi-year extension with sponsor Shell-Pennzoil. The company will sponsor the No. 22 Cup car in 30-plus races a year.

The 32-year-old Logano has been with Team Penske since 2013. He has scored 27 of his 29 career Cup victories with Team Penske and won the 2018 series title with the organization.

Penske also was asked about any interest in two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch, who remains unsigned after this season.

“We’ve really got four cars that we’re involved in today,” Penske said. “We support the Wood Brothers and obviously Harrison (Burton). We’re full of drivers, and we’re happy with the guys we have there. They’re young and ready to go, and I think our sponsors are fully aligned with us.

“It’s interesting that Kyle hasn’t gotten a spot yet. Look … he’s one of the best out there. I think his expectations, along with what the sponsors and the teams want to step up with, sometimes that doesn’t align. So at the moment I think we’ll wait and see.”

Joe Gibbs Racing has been unable to secure a sponsor for next season, stalling a contract extension with Busch, who has said he’s talked to other teams. David Wilson, president of Toyota Racing Development, told NBC Sports last week that Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing were making contingency plans while seeking to re-sign Busch.

Team Penske’s Cup lineup features Logano, Ryan Blaney (28), Austin Cindric (23), along with Burton (21) with Wood Brothers Racing.