Shell-Pennzoil signs extension with Team Penske

Shell-Pennzoil has signed a multi-year extension with Team Penske, remaining the primary sponsor of Joey Logano‘s No. 22 Ford in 30-plus races a year, the team announced Thursday.

Shell-Pennzoil has been a primary sponsor of the car since 2011 when Kurt Busch wheeled the No. 22 Dodge for one season before stints with AJ Allmendinger and Sam Hornish Jr. behind the wheel. Logano joined the team in 2013 and won his first Cup championship in 2018 with Shell-Pennzoil on the car.

Logano and team owner Roger Penske are working toward extending Logano’s contract with the team but put emphasis on the sponsorship deal first.

“We have an agreement with Joey through 2023,” Penske said in a teleconference. “Obviously he and I have talked about extending it. We wanted to get the Shell contract done, which we signed this past week. He and I are in good conversation about it and we expect to announce his extension shortly.”

Logano, a 28-race winner in the Cup Series, expressed no worries that a deal is imminent. Twenty-six of his 28 wins have featured Shell-Pennzoil on his car.

“Like RP said, we wanted to get this deal done first,” Logano said. “You see the complexity of this deal on so many different levels, so it was kind of one step at a time and look forward to moving forward shortly.”

The partnership between Penske and Shell-Pennzoil includes multiple pieces that span NASCAR and IndyCar.

Beginning in 2023, Shell will be become the official fuel supplier of the NTT IndyCar Series, which Penske owns. The fuel and oil company will also remain prominent sponsors at Penske’s Indianapolis Motor Speedway, sponsoring both Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin’s cars in the Indianapolis 500, serving as the track and series’ official motor oil supplier and sponsoring the NASCAR Xfinity Series race this summer at The Brickyard.

Team Penske and Shell-Pennzoil have won 96 races together, including Logano’s recent win at Darlington Raceway.