NASCAR Friday schedule at Knoxville Raceway

Camping World Truck Series point leader Ben Rhodes will be among the favorites in Saturday’s race at Knoxville Raceway in Iowa.

Rhodes won on the dirt surface at Bristol Motor Speedway in April.

The Cup and Xfinity Series are scheduled to return to action June 25-26 at Nashville Superspeedway. The trucks also are scheduled to race in Nashville, on June 24.

Here is a look at Friday’s Knoxville schedule:

Knoxville Raceway

Weather forecast

Friday: Sunny. High of 89 degrees.

Friday, June 17

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

4:30 – 11 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series

Track activity