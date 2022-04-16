Bristol Truck dirt race results: Ben Rhodes wins

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Ben Rhodes swept both stages and won Saturday night’s Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway8.

Rhodes led the first 91 laps but had to pit during the second stage break and give up the lead. Drivers had to pit either during the first or second stage break in the 150-lap race. Rhodes said he was to pit during the first stage break but missed pit road and was one of three trucks not to pit at that time.

After pitting during the second stage break, the reigning series champion restarted the final stage 13th and steadily worked his way through the field.

Rhodes passed Carson Hocevar for the lead with four laps left to score his first victory of the season.

Hocevar finished second and was followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Parker Kligerman and Christian Eckes.

Bristol Truck race results

DRIVER POINTS

Ben Rhodes remains the points leader with 265 points. He’s followed by Chandler Smith (227 points), Stewart Friesen (214), Zane Smith (211) and John Hunter Nemechek (203).

Bristol Truck driver points