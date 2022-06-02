Chris Buescher tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Gateway race

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Chris Buescher has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, RFK Racing announced Thursday.

Camping World Truck Series driver Zane Smith will make his Cup debut in the No. 17 Ford for RFK Racing.

Buescher is expected to return next weekend at Sonoma Raceway.

Buescher is 21st in the points. He is 53 points out of the final playoff spot at this time. By missing a race, he’ll need to win an event and receive a waiver from NASCAR to make the playoffs. Buescher finished 26th last weekend in the Coca-Cola 600 after he was collected in a crash and his car rolled over 4 1/2 times.

Smith, who turns 23 on June 9, has three wins in the Truck Series this season, driving for Front Row Motorsports.