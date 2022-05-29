Chris Buescher uninjured after car rolls

Chris Buescher climbed from his car after it rolled 4 1/2 times late in Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The incident started when Daniel Suarez moved up in front of Chase Briscoe and they made contact. Suarez spun in front of the field. Buescher got hit from behind and slid into Suarez. The contact sent both into the infield turf. Buescher’s right front wheel broke and launched the car into the rolls. The car landed on its roof.

“Just a shame to be involved in that,” Buescher told FS1. “We checked up for it. We got run over from behind. … I guess the tire gets ripped off and sent us flipping. I have been upside down before, but that was a little bit more painful than the Talladega roll (in 2016).

The incident was the 16th caution of the race and came with 54 laps to go. NASCAR stopped the race so crews could attend to Buescher. He was upside down in his car about five minutes before crews put the car back on its wheels and Buescher climbed out.

“I do appreciate (the safety crew) for helping me and setting it back over again, so thank you to everybody working for not slamming it back,” said Buescher, who finished 26th. “It was nice to be able to get out. The blood is rushing to your head a little bit. I guess I could have pulled the belts and fallen right to the ground, but figured I’d just wait on them.”