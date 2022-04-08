Martinsville Cup starting lineup: Elliott, Almirola on front row

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

For the first time in 75 starts, Chase Elliott will lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to green as the pole sitter Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway.

Elliott will be joined on the front row by Aric Almirola, whose second-place starting position is his best since winning the pole last season at Nashville Superspeedway.

Cole Custer will start third, matching his career-best Cup start from earlier this season at Circuit of the Americas. Chris Buescher will start fourth, matching his best start this season (Daytona 500).

One Cup rookie, Todd Gilliland, cracked the final round of qualifying Friday. Gilliland will roll off 10th Saturday.