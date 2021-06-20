Nashville Cup starting lineup: Aric Almirola wins pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

LEBANON, Tenn. – Aric Almirola scored his third career Cup pole and will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday’s inaugural Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway.

NBCSN’s broadcast from Nashville Superspeedway is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Almirola topped the field with a lap of 161.992 mph to earn his first pole since Feb. 2019 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch was second with a lap of 161.910 mph. He told NBC Sports’ Kelli Stavast that the team made “wholesale” changes to the car after not being happy with it in Saturday’s practice.

Joey Logano starts third after a lap of 161.850 mph. William Byron qualified fourth at 161.691 mph. Kyle Larson qualified fifth at 161.495 mph. Byron and Larson tied for the fastest lap in Saturday’s practice. Larson has won the past three Cup races, winning the Coca-Cola 600, at Sonoma and last weekend’s NASCAR All-Star Race.

Reigning series champion Chase Elliott starts sixth. Hendrick Motorsports took four of the top eight starting spots with Byron, Larson, Elliott and Alex Bowman (eighth).

Martin Truex Jr. got out of the groove on his qualifying lap and will start 35th in the 39-car field.