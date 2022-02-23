Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR will not penalize RFK Racing and Team Penske for questions found with both organization’s wheels last week at Daytona International Speedway.

Series officials did penalize two teams for having wheels come off their cars during last weekend’s Daytona 500.

NASCAR confiscated wheels from Team Penske and RFK Racing last Friday. Both organizations claimed they were making safety-related modifications to the drive pin holes.

Section 14.1.N of the Cup Rule Book states: “Holes, stud, and pin locations may be tapped and/or reamed to return them to their original nominal size. Threaded inserts may be used to repair damaged threaded holes.”

NASCAR saw evidence that both teams did some reaming. On Tuesday, series officials met with several teams to discuss wheels and pit stops. That led to a change for this weekend’s Cup race at Auto Club Speedway.

NASCAR explained the change in a statement Wednesday: “NASCAR met with Next Gen suppliers and several race teams this week to discuss wheel specifications. Following that discussion, NASCAR made small adjustments to increase the upper tolerance on pin and pilot bores for Fontana. NASCAR will reevaluate with suppliers and race teams and determine a path forward following this weekend’s race.”

Also Wednesday, NASCAR suspended three members of Justin Haley‘s Kaulig Racing team and three members from Kaz Grala‘s The Money Team Racing organization after tires came off both cars in last weekend’s Daytona 500.

Suspended four races from Haley’s team are crew chief Trent Owens, front tire changer Jacob Nelson and jackman Marshall McFadden.

Suspended four races from Grala’s team are crew chief Tony Eury Jr., rear tire changer Aaron Powell and jackman Chris Zima.