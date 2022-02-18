DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – NASCAR announced that it took wheels from Team Penske and RFK Racing on Friday morning.

NASCAR stated that the wheels will be taken to the NASCAR R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina, for further inspection.

If there are any penalties, NASCAR stated that those will be determined at a later date. NASCAR did not state which cars the wheels came from with those organizations.

RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski won the first qualifying race Thursday and teammate Chris Buescher won the second qualifying race. That puts Keselowski third in the Daytona 500 starting lineup and Buescher fourth.

Team Penske’s Joey Logano led the second duel until his block from the lead backfired and he wrecked after contact with Buescher. Team Penske’s Austin Cindric finished second and teammate Ryan Blaney was third in the first qualifying race.

Brad Keselowski on NASCAR confiscating RFK and Penske wheels. “Not a performance-related item. … We made some safety changes to the wheels. Once NASCAR sees all the data behind it, I think we’ll be fine.” pic.twitter.com/9Awekzauai — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 18, 2022

NASCAR announced in January that it had toughened its penalty structure. Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, said last month: “As we discussed during the test at Charlotte (in December), and at length with teams over the offseason, the new deterrence model will be a culture shift for our industry.

“The car was a collaborative project, designed to emphasize performance at the track and the unrivaled abilities of our teams, drivers and pit crews. There will be strong penalties for any teams who run contrary to that design so the fans can focus on our drivers and the great racing expected from NASCAR.”