Truck Series’ Chandler Smith wins 54th Snowball Derby

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A late bump-and-run enabled NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Chandler Smith to win Sunday’s 54th Annual Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida.

Smith, recently confirmed for a second Truck Series season with Kyle Busch Motorsports, took the lead by moving Derek Thorn up the track on a restart with 13 laps to go in the 300-lap event.

Hours after taking the checkered flag, Smith was confirmed as winner shortly before 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday night after his Donnie Wilson Motorsports entry cleared post-race technical inspection.

Wow. Snowball Derby Champions. This team has came so far in one year and I’m so proud to be able to say that I’ve been apart of it. I can’t thank everyone enough for this. pic.twitter.com/Mic3xiG1Jq — Chandler Smith (@CSmithDrive) December 6, 2021

Thorn, who started on the pole, had been in command of the Derby until Smith’s bump-and-run. After finishing runner-up at the Derby for the second consecutive year, Thorn showed his displeasure by blocking Smith from celebrating down the front stretch according to the Pensacola News Journal.

Cole Butcher, NASCAR Cup Series regular Ryan Preece, and Sammy Smith completed the top five finishers.

Other NASCAR national series notables in the field included:

Rich Bickle, a five-time Derby winner (event record) and veteran of 218 NASCAR national series starts, closed out his competitive racing career Sunday. A happy ending was not to be, however. Bickle was swept up in a multi-car crash on an early restart and finished 31st.