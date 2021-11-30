Multiple Truck teams make driver announcements

Four NASCAR Camping World Truck Series teams announced drivers to their lineup for the 2022 season on Tuesday.

Zane Smith, who has finished second for the Truck title the past two years, will move from GMS Racing to Front Row Motorsports.

Chandler Smith, who was the Truck Rookie of the Year this past season, returns to Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Chase Purdy, who was a Truck rookie this past season, moves from GMS Racing to Hattori Racing Enterprises.

Tate Fogleman, 21, moves from Young’s Motorsports to On Point Motorsports.

Zane Smith, 22, won at Martinsville this past season on the way to making the championship race for the second year in a row. He has three career Truck wins. He will be paired with crew chief Chris Lawson.

“I competed against Front Row for wins this past season, and I know how competitive the team is,” said Zane Smith, the 2021 Most Popular Driver in the NASCAR Camping World Series. “Bob Jenkins has given me a wonderful opportunity to race for the truck series championship again. More importantly, there is an opportunity to grow with them in the future.”

Chandler Smith, 19, finished eighth in points. He won two races, scoring victories at Bristol and Phoenix. Danny Stockman again will be Chandler Smith’s crew chief. Safelite Auto Glass will be the primary sponsor for 15 races.

“I’m really excited to be back partnered with Safelite and KBM for a second full-time season and ready for another run at a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship,” Chandler Smith said in a statement from the team. “Danny and I built something over the course of the year and really hit our stride late in the season. We’re looking forward to carrying that momentum over to starting 2022 strong. I feel that having some form of practice and qualifying at all the races next season will be big for our No. 18 Safelite team.”

Team owner Kyle Busch said of having Chandler Smith back in 2022: “Chandler finished the 2021 season strong by winning twice over the last five races, and we’re confident that he and Danny will be able to pick up right where they left off next year. It was awesome for us to be able to get Safelite into victory lane and celebrate with them multiple times in 2021 as they really support their racing program. I know that everyone on the No. 18 Safelite team is working hard to ensure we continue winning and push to be one of the four teams competing for a championship at Phoenix.”

Purdy, 22, finished 19th in the points this past season. He placed a career-high sixth at Gateway. With the move, Purdy will drive the No. 61 for Hattori. Sponsor BAMA Buggies will join him throughout the 2022 season.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the HRE team,” Purdy said in a statement from the team. “They have consistently won races and been a weekly contender for the last several years. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to race with this group in 2022.”

Additional details, including Purdy’s crew chief, will be announced at a later date.

Fogleman, 21, was 20th in points this past season and scored a win at Talladega.

“I’m looking forward to being with On Point Motorsports,” Fogleman said in a statement. “I know everybody that works here is dedicated to racing just like I am. They’re willing to work hard and use their resources, and they’ve had success in the previous season. I’m hoping to build on that.”