RSS Racing announced Friday that ARCA Menards Series East driver Parker Retzlaff will compete for the team in a minimum of 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series races next season.

The 18-year-old from Wisconsin is scheduled to make his Xfinity debut in March at Phoenix Raceway.

Other races on his 2022 Xfinity schedule include Richmond Raceway, Martinsville Speedway, Dover International Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway, Kansas Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, and a return to Phoenix for the November season finale.

Retzlaff will serve as a teammate to Ryan Sieg in all of those races.

“This is an incredibly humbling opportunity for me next season,” said Retzlaff in a team release. “I realize this is a huge next step for my career, but I believe with the support of RSS Racing and the Sieg family, the transition can be seamless and I can help the organization build their second car into a top-notch program.

“I feel very confident in my ability as a race car driver and with the tracks that we have laid out for my rookie season. I believe that we can turn some heads and make significant gains start to finish that can help us build on hopefully a full-time program in 2023.”

RSS Racing announced this past October that the team would continue working with Ford and Roush Yates Engines, while entering into a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing.

Retzlaff has spent the last two seasons as a regular in ARCA East. He posted his career-best finish of fourth this past June at Southern National Motorsports Park.

He began his racing career at age seven in a mini sprint car before progressing into Bandoleros and, eventually, truck racing on both asphalt and dirt. He debuted in what’s now known as ARCA East in 2019.