As part of its effort next season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Ryan Sieg‘s RSS Racing will enter into a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing.

The alliance was one of several news items confirmed Thursday by RSS.

In addition, RSS has retained CMR Construction and Roofing as full-time primary sponsor of Sieg’s No. 39 entry for a third consecutive season.

The organization will also continue to race with Ford Performance and Roush Yates Engines.

“This is a huge step for our team to return with Ford Performance and Roush-Yates Engines, along with the addition of a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing,” Sieg said in a release. “I’m very excited and looking forward to next season.”

RSS plans to run a multi-car Xfinity program next season, but plans for those additional cars will be announced at a later date according to the release.

After running Chevrolet entries across both the Xfinity and Truck Series for over a decade, RSS switched to Ford entering this season.

With two races to go, Sieg is 14th in points despite earning just two top-five finishes and suffering six DNFs. His fifth-place finish last week at Kansas matched his season-best result.