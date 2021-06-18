Nashville Truck starting lineup: Derek Kraus on pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Derek Kraus won his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series pole in qualifying ahead of Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway (8 p.m. ET, FS1).

Kraus’ lap of 29.833 seconds (160.493 miles per hour) in the No. 19 McAnally Hilgemann Racing Toyota was nearly three-tenths of a second faster than the lap from second-place qualifier Jack Wood (30.121 seconds; 158.959 mph).

Austin Hill and Grant Enfinger qualified third and fourth, respectively. Chandler Smith, fastest in practice, qualified fifth.

Cup Series regulars Ryan Preece, William Byron and Ross Chastain had mixed fortunes. Preece qualified sixth and Byron 10th, while Chastain qualified 23rd.

John Hunter Nemechek, winner of the last two Truck races, had his qualifying time disallowed after he came to a halt before reaching the start/finish line to begin his attempt.

Nemechek turned around and drove the wrong way back to pit exit in order to restart his warm-up lap. However, NASCAR ruled that Nemechek should have come down pit road before doing so.

Six drivers failed to qualify for the race. A seventh, Jennifer Jo Cobb, withdrew earlier Friday after problems with the lift gate of a rented hauler kept her team from unloading its truck and equipment until minutes before practice.