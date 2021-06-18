Nashville Truck Series practice report

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Chandler Smith was fastest in Friday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice session at Nashville Superspeedway.

Smith turned a lap at 161.489 miles per hour in the No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota.

Cup regular William Byron had the second-fastest lap (161.288 mph). Byron is running the No. 27 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet in his first Truck appearance since 2016.

Tyler Ankrum (160.134 mph), Grant Enfinger (159.882 mph), and Chase Purdy (159.786 mph) rounded out the top five speeds in the session.

John Hunter Nemechek, coming off back-to-back wins at Charlotte and Texas, was 14th-fastest (157.692 mph).

As for other notables, Cup regular Ryan Preece was 12th-fastest for David Gilliland Racing (157.994 mph); Josh Berry was 13th-fastest for Rackley W.A.R. (157.890 mph); Hailie Deegan was 22nd-fastest for DGR (156.624 mph); and Cup regular Ross Chastain was 26th-fastest for Niece Motorsports (155.369 mph).

Truck Series qualifying takes place later Friday at 5:05 p.m. ET on FS2 to set the field for the Rackley Roofing 200 at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.