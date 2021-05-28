Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

CONCORD, N.C. – John Hunter Nemechek led 71 of 134 laps in winning Friday’s Camping World Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The victory is the third of the season for the Kyle Busch Motorsports driver.

Rookie Carson Hocevar finished a career-best second. He was followed by Ben Rhodes, Stewart Friesen and Todd Gilliland.

RACE RESULTS: Charlotte Truck race results

POINTS REPORT

John Hunter Nemechek leads the season standings with 445 points. Ben Rhodes is next with 401 points. He’s followed by Austin Hill (347 points), Sheldon Creed (339) and Todd Gilliland (329).

POINTS: Truck Series driver points after Charlotte