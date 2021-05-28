John Hunter Nemechek wins Charlotte Truck race

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

CONCORD, N.C. – John Hunter Nemechek scored his third Camping World Truck Series win of the season, taking the checkered flag Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Rookie Carson Hocevar finished second. He was followed by Ben Rhodes, Stewart Friesen and Todd Gilliland.

The race was slowed after vicious crash with about 20 laps left. Both Johnny Sauter and Trey Hutchens III were uninjured.

Hutchens’ Truck had all but come to a stop off Turn 4 as the field came by under green. Drew Dollar was coming through with Sauter behind him. As Sauter pulled out, he slammed into the back of Hutchens’ Truck. The contact caused two of Sauter’s tires to come off his Truck.

Nemechek, running first, and Austin Hill, running second, each ran through debris. Hill went on to finish ninth. The roof of Nemechek’s truck was damaged.

“That wreck, it was nuts,” Nemechek said.

This huge wreck has brought out the yellow flag at @CLTMotorSpdwy. All drivers were able to exit their trucks. pic.twitter.com/TML3KK2sj3 — NASCAR Camping World Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) May 29, 2021

#NASCAR … Trey Hutchens on what caused his Truck to slow that led to that big crash. pic.twitter.com/GXeb7aoegN — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) May 29, 2021

STAGE 1 WINNER: Sheldon Creed

STAGE 2 WINNER: Zane Smith

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Rookie Carson Hocevar finished a career-high second. His previous best finish was third at Darlington earlier this month. Friday’s finish marked his third consecutive top-10 finish. … Ben Rhodes’ third-place finish was his sixth top 10 in a row. … Stewart Friesen’s fourth-place finish was his first top 10 in the last six races.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: After winning the opening stage, Sheldon Creed got a poor restart late in the second stage and fell back. Todd Gilliland’s truck made contact with Creed’s truck, sending it down the track. Creed’s truck was hit, ending his night. Creed finished 35th in the 38-truck field.

NEXT: The series races June 12 at Texas Motor Speedway (1 p.m. ET on FS1)