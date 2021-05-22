Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

AUSTIN, Texas – Todd Gilliland pulled away from the field in the final laps to win Saturday’s inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas.

He won by 7.9 seconds. It is Gilliland’s second career series win. His previous Truck win came in October 2019 at Martinsville Speedway.

Kaz Grala finished second. He was followed by Tyler Ankrum, Grant Enfinger and Sheldon Creed, who led a race-high 14 laps.

Saturday’s race started in rain and ended with sun and the track drying in portions the trucks ran. Competitors ran rain tires the entire event on the 20-turn, 3.41-mile course.

Gilliland also won the first stage, outdueling Kaz Grala on the final lap of the first stage. Gilliland had to restart the second stage at the back of the field after he was penalized for his pit crew going over the wall too soon. He used strategy and drove through field to have a chance to win the 41-lap race.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Todd Gilliland

STAGE 2 WINNER: Ben Rhodes

NEXT: The series races Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1)