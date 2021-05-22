Truck results at Circuit of the Americas

By Dustin LongMay 22, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
AUSTIN, Texas – Todd Gilliland scored his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race Saturday, winning at Circuit of the Americas.

Kaz Grala finished second. Tyler Ankrum placed third. Grant Enfinger was fourth. Sheldon Creed completed the top five.

POINTS REPORT 

John Hunter Nemechek remains the points leader after the race at COTA. He has 396 points. He’s followed by Ben Rhodes (365 points), Sheldon Creed (327), Austin Hill (303) and Todd Gilliland (288).

