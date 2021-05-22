Truck results at Circuit of the Americas

AUSTIN, Texas – Todd Gilliland scored his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race Saturday, winning at Circuit of the Americas.
Kaz Grala finished second. Tyler Ankrum placed third. Grant Enfinger was fourth. Sheldon Creed completed the top five.
John Hunter Nemechek remains the points leader after the race at COTA. He has 396 points. He’s followed by Ben Rhodes (365 points), Sheldon Creed (327), Austin Hill (303) and Todd Gilliland (288).
