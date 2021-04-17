Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

John Hunter Nemechek scored his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win of the season Saturday at Richmond Raceway.

Nemechek’s victory also marked the fourth in a row for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Nemechek has two of those wins, taking the checkered flag at Las Vegas and Richmond. Kyle Busch won at Atlanta, and Martin Truex Jr. won on the dirt at Bristol during the streak.

“Before I walked out of the motorhome, (wife) Taylor (Nemechek) said ‘You brought me home a trophy from Vegas, now this is (daughter) Aspen’s first race, so bring her one,” John Hunter Nemechek said. “We did it.”

Kyle Busch finished second Saturday, giving KBM a 1-2 finish. Tyler Ankrum placed third. Chandler Smith was fourth for KBM. Johnny Sauter completed the top five.

Nemechek led 114 of the 250 laps. He also won the second stage, giving him six stage wins this season. Nemechek has 16 playoff points.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Grant Enfinger

STAGE 2 WINNER: John Hunter Nemechek

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Chandler Smith’s third-place finish is his best of the season. He has finished 35th at Atlanta and 34th at the Bristol dirt race. Johnny Sauter’s fifth-place finish is his second top-five result in the last three races. … Sam Mayer finished ninth in his second start of the season. … Austin Hill‘s 10th-place finish was his fourth top 10 in a row.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Ryan Truex fell out early because of mechanical issues and finished last in the 40-truck field. It is his third finish of 30th or worse in the first six races of the season.

NOTABLE: Toyota has won all six of the Truck races this season. Ben Rhodes won the first two of the season for ThorSport Racing. Kyle Busch Motorsports has won the past four.

NEXT: The series races May 1 at Kansas Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1)