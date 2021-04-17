Richmond Truck race results

John Hunter Nemechek led 114 of 250 laps on the way to winning Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway.
Nemechek’s victory gives Kyle Busch Motorsports its fourth win in a row.
Team owner Kyle Busch finished second to Nemechek. Tyler Ankrum placed third and was followed by Chandler Smith and Johnny Sauter.
DRIVER POINTS
John Hunter Nemechek leads the season standings with 270 points. He’s followed by Ben Rhodes (250 points), Sheldon Creed (216), Austin Hill (196) and Matt Crafton (190).