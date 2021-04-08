Taylor Gray has surgery for injury suffered in auto accident

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Taylor Gray underwent surgery Thursday for a fractured L4 vertebra and will undergo another surgery in the coming days for a fractured left foot and ankle suffered in a single-car accident Wednesday in Statesville, North Carolina, David Gilliland Racing stated.

Gray, 16, is expected to make a full recovery, according to the team.

Gray had his surgery at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The team also stated that Gray will not make his scheduled NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut April 17 at Richmond Raceway with the No. 17 team. That entry has been withdrawn.

Gray competes in the ARCA Menards Series. He has 13 career ARCA Menards Series starts, including one this year. He finished ninth at Phoenix for David Gilliland Racing. He won one race in the ARCA Menards West Series in 2020, taking the checkered flag at Oct. 25, 2020 at Kern County Raceway Park.