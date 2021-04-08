Taylor Gray transported to hospital after single-car accident

By Dustin LongApr 8, 2021, 9:44 AM EDT
Taylor Gray was involved in a single-car accident Wednesday night in Statesville, North Carolina, and transported to a local hospital, according to a statement from David Gilliland Racing.

The team states that Gray, 16, remains in stable condition.

Gray competes in the ARCA Menards Series. He is scheduled to make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut April 17 at Richmond Raceway. The team said in its statement that his participation in that event will be determined at a later time.

Gray has 13 career ARCA Menards Series starts, including one this year. He finished ninth at Phoenix for David Gilliland Racing. He won one race in the ARCA Menards West Series in 2020, taking the checkered flag at Oct. 25, 2020 at Kern County Raceway Park.

