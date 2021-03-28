NASCAR postpones Bristol Cup, Truck races to Monday

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR has postponed both the Cup and Camping World Truck Series races to Monday, citing Sunday’s forecast for more rain and flood warnings in Sullivan County, Tennessee, home to Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Truck race is scheduled for noon ET Monday. The race will air on FS1. The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 47 degrees. There is a zero percent chance of rain for the start of the race.

The Cup race is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET Monday. The race will air on Fox. The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 57 degrees. There is a zero percent chance of rain for the start of the race.

Rain Saturday canceled the qualifying races for both the Cup and Truck Series and postponed the Truck race. Sunday’s forecast called for more rain. A flash flood warning for Bristol, Tennessee, was in place by the National Weather Service until early afternoon Sunday. A flash flood warning for the area was in place until Sunday evening.

NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol

Race time: 4 p.m. ET Monday

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway (1/2-mile dirt track)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for a high of 57 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain.

Length: 250 laps (125 miles)

COMPETITION CAUTIONS: Lap 50 and Lap 150

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 100. Stage 2 ends Lap 200.

TV coverage: Fox

Radio: Performance Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Bristol Cup dirt race starting lineup

Next Truck race: Monday at Bristol Motor Speedway (150 laps, 75 miles), 12 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Xfinity race: April 9 at Martinsville Speedway (250 laps, 131.5 miles), 8 p.m. ET on FS1