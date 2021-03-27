Bristol Cup dirt race starting lineup

Kyle Larson will be on the pole after Saturday’s qualifying races were rained out at Bristol Motor Speedway.
But Larson won’t take the green flag from the No. 1 spot in Sunday’s race (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox).
Larson will have to move to the rear of the field before the start because his Hendrick Motorsports team changed engines Friday.
Denny Hamlin will start second. Ryan Blaney is third, Kyle Busch is fourth, and Martin Truex Jr. is fifth in the 39-car field.
The Bristol Cup dirt starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.
Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.
NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol
Race time: 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday
Track: Bristol Motor Speedway (1/2-mile dirt track)
Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for a high of 57 degrees and a 40% chance of showers.
Length: 250 laps (125 miles)
COMPETITION CAUTIONS: Lap 50 and Lap 150
Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 100. Stage 2 ends Lap 200.
TV coverage: Fox
Radio: Performance Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Next Truck race: Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway (150 laps, 75 miles), 9 p.m. ET on FS2
Next Xfinity race: April 9 at Martinsville Speedway (250 laps, 131.5 miles), 8 p.m. ET on FS1