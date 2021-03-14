Martin Truex Jr. roars to Phoenix victory

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Martin Truex Jr passed Joey Logano on a late restart and went on to win Sunday’s Cup race at Phoenix Raceway.

Truex’s first career Cup win at Phoenix snapped a 29-race winless streak for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver. His last win at June 2020 at Martinsville. Truex finished in the top three in 11 races since that Martinsville victory.

“I can’t really believe it, I’m kind of speechless,” Truex told Fox after the race. “This feels pretty amazing, you know? Phoenix has been a tough one for us and to come here and win this, I wish it was November, but hopefully we can come back here in November and have a shot at being in the (Championship) Four.”

MORE: Race results

He is the fifth different winner in the first five races of the season. He is the second Joe Gibbs Racing driver to win this. Teammate Christopher Bell won last month’s race on the Daytona road course.

Truex restarted second to Logano on Lap 288 of the 312-lap race and got by Logano exiting Turn 2. Truex never looked back.

Joey Logano, who won this race last March, finished second. Denny Hamlin placed third. Brad Keselowski was fourth. Chase Elliott, who won last November at Phoenix to win his first series title, finished fifth. Kevin Harvick was sixth for his 16th consecutive top 10 at Phoenix.

Kyle Larson, who won last weekend’s race at Las Vegas, finished seventh despite having to start at the rear because of inspection issues before the race and two speeding penalties during it. His result was his fourth top 10 in the first five races of the season with Hendrick Motorsports.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ryan Blaney

STAGE 2 WINNER: Joey Logano

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Denny Hamlin’s third-place finish marked his fourth top five in the first five races of the season.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Kyle Busch was penalized for an uncontrolled tire and later spun after contact from Ross Chastain. Busch finished 25th. … Contact late led to Cole Custer finishing 31st. It is his third consecutive finish outside the top 20.

NOTABLE: This marks the first time since 2017 the season has started with different winners in each of the first five races.

NEXT: The series races at 3 p.m. on March 21 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Fox.