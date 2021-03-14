Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Martin Truex Jr. led 64 laps, including the final 25, to win Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway – his first career victory in 31 Cup starts at the track.

Truex Jr. is now the fifth different winner through the season’s first five races, joining Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, William Byron, and Kyle Larson.

The last time that occurred in the Cup Series was in 2017. Truex Jr. was one of the winners in that year’s first five races, taking the win at Las Vegas. It was the first of eight for him on his way to winning that year’s Cup title.

Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott completed the top five finishers on Sunday.

Phoenix Cup race results