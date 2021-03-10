Ross Chastain will compete in the March 20 Camping World Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway for Niece Motorsports.

He will drive the No. 44 truck and have CircleBDiecast.com as sponsor.

“Racing is what I love to do, so anytime I can come race in the Truck Series, I’m excited to do it,” Chastain said in a statement from the team. “A huge thank you to Chip and everyone at Ganassi for allowing me to come race with Niece Motorsports. I enjoy working with the group at Niece Motorsports, they always have fast Chevrolets ready to go. I’m looking forward to contending for a win, we had such a strong truck in this race last year.”

Chastain earned the first Truck win for Niece Motorsports in 2019 at Kansas Speedway. He finished runner-up for the series title that season.

“Ross has done so much for this organization, we’re excited any time we can get him back in a truck,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw in a statement. “Every time Ross gets in a truck you know you’re going to get his best effort. Our whole organization has been working as hard as we can to build great trucks for all four teams, so we are looking forward to a successful weekend in Atlanta.”

Chastain is in his first season running the Cup schedule with Chip Ganassi Racing. He enters this weekend’s Cup race at Phoenix Raceway 22nd in the points.