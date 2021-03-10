Brad Keselowski starts on Cup pole at Phoenix

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Brad Keselowski will start on the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Phoenix Raceway.

Keselowski will be joined on the front by Las Vegas winner Kyle Larson.

Denny Hamlin starts third and will be joined in the second row by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell. JGR’s Martin Truex Jr. starts fifth. Reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott starts sixth.

The Phoenix Cup starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix

Race time: 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Phoenix Raceway (1-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 66 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain.

Length: 312 laps (312 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 75. Stage 2 ends Lap 190.

TV coverage: Fox

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Next Truck race: March 20 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (130 laps, 200 miles), 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Phoenix Raceway (200 laps, 200 miles), 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1