Joe Gibbs Racing signs Martin Truex Jr. to contract extension

Martin Truex Jr. has signed a contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing, the team announced Wednesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Truex’s contract was to have expired after this season. The 40-year-old is entering his third Cup season with the team.

Truex is the second Joe Gibbs Racing driver to sign a contract extension. Three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, whose contract was to have expired after this season, signed an extension with the team Feb. 1.

“I’m happy to get this news out there so we can focus on this season and the future with Joe Gibbs Racing,” Truex said in a statement from the team. “This is where I wanted to be and to continue building on the success we have had together the past two years.

“I appreciate (Gibbs), my team, everyone at JGR and all of our partners like Bass Pro Shops, Auto-Owners Insurance, Reser’s Fine Foods, Stanley Black & Decker and Toyota for making this possible and I look forward to continuing those relationships as we move forward.”

Gibbs said in a statement from the team: “Extending Martin’s agreement has been a big priority for us this offseason. Martin brings so much to our organization. Obviously he’s talented and shown he can win at any racetrack but his insights also helps to make all our teams better.”

Truex has scored eight of his 27 career Cup wins with JGR. Truex won the 2017 title with Furniture Row Racing and finished second in the season standings in 2018 with the team and in 2019 with Joe Gibbs Racing.

“I’m happy with where I’m at,” Truex said recently to NBC Sports. “I’m confident in what I can do in the race car. As long as I’m fighting for wins and, hopefully, putting myself in that championship conversation again, I don’t have a whole lot to worry about.”

Truex finished last in the 21-car Busch Clash on Tuesday after an incident. JGR Teammate Kyle Busch won Tuesday night’s Busch Clash, taking the lead on the last lap after Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney made contact racing for the lead.